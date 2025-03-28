Chief Risk Officer till internationellt försäkringsbolag
BNP Paribas Cardif - the insurance company for a changing world. By understanding our partners' core business and needs, we offer tailor-made insurance solutions and create value for our partners - always with the customer in focus. BNP Paribas Cardif Nordic is the insurance unit within the banking group BNP Paribas, one of Europes leading players within bank and finance services.
We are now looking for a analytical and communicative Manager to our Risk Management & Permanent Control team. Someone who shares our commitment and sense of responsibility. Are you our new Chief Risk Officer?
As Chief Risk Officer you will...
• be responsible for supporting and promoting a risk-based approach in the business and ensuring that the risk appetite framework of the company is built and monitored continuously, with the aim to ensure high quality throughout the organization and its activities. Today the team consists of the manager and two employees. Risk Management & Permanent Control is also responsible for ensuring strong risk awareness among employees. The position is located at the Nordic headquarter in Gothenburg.
The assignment includes the following main tasks and responsibilities:
Continuously identify and evaluate risks through risk reporting
Perform controls according to an annual plan and to Group and Corporate control plans and propose improvement measures
Contribute to systematically documentation of processes and propose updating when required
Validate and report within the groups risk management system
Manage incident reporting and follow-up of actions taken
Fraud prevention; owner of the local framework and reporting
Being responsible for all obligation related to regulatory key functions in insurance
Supporting the Board of Directors, and well as the CEOs with relevant information on risks
Coordinator of Risk committees, including participation and formalization
Link with other risk departments (actuarial, compliance) and IT security
Recommendations management (both internal and external auditors, including being the contact person)
Contribute and coordinate the Solvency 2regulatory reporting ORSA/SFCR/RSR and contribute to Annual report
We are looking for...
• someone who today is working with similar issues ideally in insurance or banking, or within audit. The position requires a structured way of working and you should also possess good teamwork abilities as there are many interactions with all parts of the organization. You should be flexible and be able to deliver punctually and with high quality, also under stressed circumstances. You should have high integrity, be accurate and good ability to work independently.
You must have good understanding of how the different parts of the business affect each other, as well as the ability to identify and evaluate both operational and other risks through this overall view. You need to possess an ability to discuss and explain your standpoint in any situation.
Our wishes:
Academic degree (e.g Master of Business Administration) or equivalent education / experience are definite requirements for this position.
Experience from the Finance or/and Actuarial field
The role requires a few years of relevant experience
You must be fluent in Swedish as well as in English, both verbally and in writing. Working language within the group is English.
Meritorious if you also have...
Insurance certification / diploma, e.g. IFU
Risk Management Certification
Experience within insurance with a knowledge on Solvency 2
Why BNP Paribas Cardif?
Imagine an organization, small enough to develop but large enough to handle change. At BNP Paribas Cardif, the business development perspective permeates everything we do and comes with encouragement to drive ideas and space to develop new products and services in a changing world. With 120 employees in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, we develop and deliver risk insurance through partners in the Nordic markets.
If you join us, you will enter into an exciting phase in an international company with a multicultural environment. Brining your experience and expertise into the organization, you will have the opportunity to make a difference all while being surrounded by committed and wonderful colleagues. In addition to that, we also offer beneficial pension plan, wellness allowance, floating work free days, exercising on working hours, Benify's portal for benefits, competence development and social activities and events.
Please visit www.bnpparibascardif.se
or our hashtag on LinkedIn #BNPParibasCardifNordic
Additional information:
The position is a permanent employment starting according to agreement. If you have questions about the position, please contact HR Business Partner Malin Lindh at malin.lindh@bnpparibascardif.com
You are welcome to submit your application to our job portal, through the link below. The last day to apply is April 10. Do not hesitate to submit your application. As the selection processes and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, the position may be filled before the last application date. Please note, that we are heading in the summer period and there might be delay due to vacations.
