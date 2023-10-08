Chief Operating Officer (COO)
2023-10-08
Role Overview:
We're seeking a dynamic and visionary Chief Operating Officer (COO) to join our leadership team and help propel us to new heights. As the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Altris, you will be an integral force in shaping the future of battery technology. Reporting directly to the CEO, you will have a pivotal role in setting and executing our operational strategy, fostering innovation.The COO will be at the forefront of building and leading a team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of energy storage solutions.
Responsibilities:
Lead the development and execution of the company's operational strategy, ensuring alignment with our mission and vision.
Build and manage a high-performing team across various functions, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration.
Oversee the end-to-end operations, from to manufacturing, supply chain, and quality control.
Collaborate closely with the CEO to define short-term and long-term growth objectives, translating them into actionable plans.
Drive operational excellence through data-driven decision-making, performance metrics, and continuous improvement initiatives.
Develop and manage strategic partnerships and collaborations to enhance our competitive position in the battery industry.
Monitor market trends, competitive landscape, and regulatory developments to inform business strategies.
Champion a culture of safety, sustainability, and compliance in all operational activities.
Participate in fundraising efforts by providing operational insights and strategies to potential investors.
Who you are:
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business, or a related field; MBA or advanced degree preferred.
Proven track record of several years in a leadership role within the battery industry or related technology startup.
Understanding , manufacturing processes, and supply chain dynamics.
Experience in scaling operations within a startup environment, with a passion for innovation and disruption.
Strong strategic thinking and problem-solving skills, adept at turning challenges into opportunities.
Exceptional leadership and team-building capabilities, with a track record of fostering a culture of excellence.
Effective communication and interpersonal skills to engage with stakeholders at all levels.
Demonstrated ability to navigate ambiguity and make decisions in a fast-paced, rapidly evolving environment.
Strong strategic thinking and problem-solving skills with the ability to innovate for sustainability-driven solutions
