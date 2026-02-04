Chief Marketing Officer to International Consumer Brand
Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Botkyrka
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
CMO
On our client's behalf, we are now looking to recruit a Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for an international company within the consumer goods sector.
The role is based in Stockholm and includes overall responsibility for the company's marketing agenda across markets.
Responsibilities include:
Overall responsibility for marketing strategy and execution
Brand positioning and long-term brand development
Coordination and development of marketing activities across markets
Responsibility for external communication, PR and media relations
Leadership of the marketing function and collaboration with internal stakeholders
Supporting overall business objectives through marketing initiatives
Requirements:
Extensive experience from senior marketing leadership roles in B2C
Experience from international and multi-market environments
Strong strategic and operational skills Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB
(org.nr 559088-5884) Arbetsplats
Needo Recruitment Kontakt
Nils Randerz Nils@needo.se Jobbnummer
9724013