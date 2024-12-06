Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & deputy CEO - Hale Breathing in Stockholm AB
2024-12-06
Hale Breathing (https://hale.center),
a Swedish-based company specialising in innovative breathing technologies, is seeking a dynamic and experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & deputy CEO to join our growing team. If you are passionate about driving financial excellence and operational efficiency in a fast- growing, tech-driven environment, we'd love to hear from you!
About the Role
The purpose of this role is to ensure that Hale Breathing builds a scalable business, delivers high and consistent quality, and develops in line with the strategy, business plan, and goals set by the Board.
As CFO & deputy CEO, you will work closely with the CEO and the Board to lead the execution of the company's strategy while ensuring the financial health, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth of the business.
Key Responsibilities
Your responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:
1. Strategic Leadership
• Collaborate with the CEO and Board to develop the company's business plan, direction, and roadmap, and lead its execution.
2.
• Ensure the company grows in alignment with strategic objectives and business goals.
Operational Excellence
Oversee and optimize company operations to ensure efficiency, effectiveness, and scalability.
Identify and implement process improvements to maximize productivity and profitability.
Manage and develop key employees according to the company's growth roadmap, fostering skill development across the team.
Financial Management
Oversee all financial aspects of the business, including budgeting, forecasting, cash flow management, and capital needs.
Analyze financial data to make informed business decisions, ensuring the company's financial health and growth.
Market & Customer Insight
• Understand the market and customer needs to make informed decisions regarding pricing strategies, customer service, and product development.
Team Building
Recruit and retain key employees aligned with the company's growth roadmap.
Build a high-performing team, provide regular feedback, and foster a positive company culture.
Requirements
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Administration, Management, or a related field is preferred.
Proven experience as a CFO, COO, or in a similar executive leadership role, particularly in startups or fast-growing environments.
Strong leadership and management skills, with the ability to build and lead an effective team.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to engage effectively with all stakeholders.
Demonstrated ability to analyze and evaluate data and key performance indicators, with a deep understanding of business operations and processes.
Experience in developing and implementing operational policies and procedures to drive efficiency and quality.
Previous experience in a tech company during a scaling phase is highly desirable.
Solid knowledge of data protection, workplace safety, and other regulatory frameworks relevant to the EU/EES and Switzerland.
What We Offer
• A chance to shape the future of a pioneering tech company. * A collaborative and innovative work environment.
• Opportunities for personal and professional growth in an international setting. * Competitive compensation package.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden, and remote.
This is a fulltime role
