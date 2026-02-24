Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Commercial Finance Nordics, Solna
2026-02-24
Siemens Financial Services empowers customers around the world to unlock the next era of innovation and sustainable growth. Based on our unique combination of technological expertise and financial know-how we provide a diverse set of financing solutions enabling investments in future-proof technologies in key areas like automation, digitalization, and sustainability.
The role
Join Siemens Financial Services (SFS) as the Chief Executive Officer for our asset-based commercial finance division in the Nordics (COF ND). As the CEO you have the overall responsibility for creating, planning, implementing and integrating the strategic direction of COF ND in line with the strategic priorities and objectives of the global SFS Commercial Finance Business Unit. You will lead with a strong commercial drive and a Nordic leadership approach, built on transparency, empowerment, and collaboration.
You give direction and leadership towards the achievement of COF ND's philosophy, mission, strategy, and its annual goals and objectives. You ensure that the organizational set up and its resources enables it to achieve the best business goals by constantly watching the competitive landscape, vendor and customer base, markets, new trends and business models, while maintaining legal and regulatory requirements and compliant behavior within the company, being a fully regulated credit market institution under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Services Authority, (SFSA) -Finansinspektionen.
The role is based in Solna, Sweden, with responsibility for the full Nordic region with business operations in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway.
You will make an impact by:
Developing and implementing a strategic plan to advance COF ND's mission and objectives to excel growth, revenue, and profitability in alignment with the global SFS COF strategy and objectives. Present and coordinate strategy, results and outlook with key stakeholders. Actively manage needed change to reach agreed plans and targets.
Leading a Nordic team of approx. 230 employees (including CFO and CRO lines) and shaping the culture through leading by example, and inspiring cross-functional and cross-border collaboration. You foster an inclusive leadership culture characterized by trust, empowerment, and strong engagement.
Building positive relationships with customers, vendors and other stakeholders, working in close collaboration with COF ND's CFO, CRO and Nordic functional Management team.
Overseeing COF ND's company operations and business activities to ensure efficiency, quality, service, and cost-effective management of resources. Approving company operational procedures, policies and standards. Reviewing activity reports and financial statements to determine progress and status in attaining objectives and revising objectives and plans in accordance with current conditions.
Creating and further developing the management structure and processes locally to be in control of the business and to ensure that all legal, regulatory, and compliance requirements as well as Siemens guidelines are met. Ensure the company 's compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory aspects and business ethics.
Focus on performance management reviewing and analyzing financial and non-financial reports on a recurring basis to achieve and exceed agreed budgets, plans and OKRs.
Constantly bringing digitalization to a new level, motivating people to change their thinking towards a more digitalized world and making this effective use of it in the business. You champion continuous improvement and have a passion to improve and simplify processes and procedures and drive a learning-oriented culture.
Having a relentless customer focus and always keeping the vendors and customers at the forefront of what we do. You stay on top of market and industry trends, showing an innovative mindset in how to increase use financing and crafting innovative commercial models enabling increased sales of industrial products, solutions and services.
Your defining qualities
* Minimum 10 years of experience in a CEO or comparable other senior management role with P&L and lending responsibility
* Extensive experience in B2B financial services, especially commercial finance products and markets, in industries related to the Siemens ecosystem and with external vendors
* A master's degree or comparable education from well-reputed University or Business School
* Excellent analytical, stakeholder management, and communication and presentation skills
* Excellent proficiency in English, other Nordic languages are considered a merit
* Professional experience, relevant skills, and competencies that meet regulatory fit and proper requirements for this role.
* A leadership approach aligned with Nordic values- collaborative, transparent, and grounded in trust is highly beneficial
Preferred Qualifications
* Consistent track record to lead and manage diverse teams in an inclusive way
* Strong commercial mindset and strong business acumen
* Ability to collaborate efficiently with colleagues and partners in a global matrix environment
* Experience in leading digital transformation initiatives, including the implementation of automation, data analytics, and technology integration
* Experience working in or with the Nordic markets is strongly preferred
* Previous experience of leading a financial services organization under the supervision of the SFSA or comparable
We offer you
Wide range of responsibilities and the opportunity to make a real impact on business by defining, creating and driving the strategy of Siemens Financial services in the Nordics
