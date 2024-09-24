Chief Design Engineer för jobb på plats hos vår kund i Finspång
Gas Turbine package, fire detection, suppression system engineering, power plant engineering experience.
• Handling fire detection & extinguishing system, CO2 system, water mist system, clean agent system.
• Standards NFPA-12, ISO-6183, NFPA-750.
• Checking and understanding customer requirements & project specifications, checking sales proposals.
• Preparing project budget & estimating expenditure within limitation of project budget.
• Preparing project schedule, RFQ & checking vendor offers, helping strategic purchaser to finalize vendors.
• Material procurement and shipping assistance.
• Reviewing project engineering progress against approved schedules, evaluating changes & making corrective actions when required.
• Preparing of P&ID, system lists, system description, reviewing vendor documents, preparing site installation documents.
• Interacting with other engineering disciplines & providing inputs.
• Following engineering standards to maintain quality and comply with industry requirements.
• Conducting root cause analysis & mitigation on any failure.
• Participating in HAZOP, FMEA, RISK ANALYSIS
Software/Tools :
• COMOS
• SAP
• PULSE
