Chefs Wanted Be Part Of Something New With Black Milk Gastro Group

Chefs Wanted - Be Part of Something New at Leche Negra
At Leche Negra, we're building a new bistro in the heart of Stockholm, where quality, professionalism, and hospitality go hand in hand. From early breakfast to late dinner service, we want every guest to feel both welcomed and inspired.
This is a kitchen for those who love craft, calm focus, and bold ideas. Our food is rooted in classic techniques, made from quality ingredients, and presented with both confidence and warmth. The goal? To create a place people want to come back to - again and again.
You'll be joining an opening team led by chefs with long experience from Michelin-starred kitchens - people who bring both precision and perspective, and who are committed to building something long-term with the right culture from day one.
Every time someone steps through our doors, they should be met with a menu that feels exciting yet familiar - something playful, surprising, but never gimmicky. Just great food, served with care.
We're hiring chefs and kitchen staff to join our opening team. We're especially interested in people who:
Take pride in structure, timing, and attention to detail
Respect classical cooking
Can handle pressure with calm, consistency, and focus
Care deeply about guest experience
Are committed, curious and driven - and enjoy being part of a growing team
Above all, we value engagement - people who show up with energy, ideas, and pride in their work. This is not just a job - it's a chance to help shape a restaurant from the ground up.
The opening is scheduled for the autumn/Winter of 2025
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-08
E-post: Marcus@blackmilksushi.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
