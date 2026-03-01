Chefs South Indian & North Indian Cuisine (madras Masala), Eira Foods AB
2026-03-01
About the Restaurant
EIRA Foods AB is an Indian restaurant based in Gothenburg, Sweden, offering authentic Indian dining experiences. We serve a variety of South Indian and North Indian dishes, prepared with fresh ingredients and true Indian flavors. Our goal is to bring India's rich culinary heritage to Sweden through quality, taste, and hospitality.
About the Role
We are looking for experienced Indian chefs - both South Indian and North Indian specialists - who are passionate about preparing authentic, flavorful dishes. You will be responsible for cooking and presenting high-quality food in our restaurant kitchen.
Key Responsibilities
Prepare and cook authentic South Indian and North Indian dishes.
Plan menus and organize ingredients.
Maintain food quality, taste, and hygiene according to Swedish standards.
Work collaboratively with kitchen and service staff.
Contribute to menu development and introduce new dishes.
Qualifications
Minimum 3-5 years of experience as a chef in Indian cuisine (restaurant or hotel experience preferred).
Strong knowledge of Indian spices, ingredients, and cooking techniques.
Ability to work independently and efficiently in a busy kitchen.
Basic English or Swedish communication skills.
EU work eligibility preferred (support can be discussed).
We Offer
A friendly, multicultural work environment.
Competitive salary based on experience.
Relocation and settlement support (for EU candidates).
Opportunities for long-term employment and career growth.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31
(org.nr 556720-3251), https://madrasmasala.se
Madras Masala (eira Foods Ab)
Swathi Puthenpura Gopakumar info@eirafoods.se 0703979697
