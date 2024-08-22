Chef for Asian Street Food Restaurant - Rara
2024-08-22
Are you passionate about Asian street food and have experience in the culinary arts of diverse Asian cuisines, such as Indian, Chinese, Nepalese, Korean, and more? If so, Rara, an exciting and dynamic Asian street food restaurant, wants you to join our team as a Chef.
What We Are Looking For:
Experience: A few years of experience working with Asian cuisine, with influences from various regions like India, China, Nepal, Korea, etc.
Willingness to Learn: We want someone eager to grow and shine with us.
Key Qualities: The most important qualities we are seeking are a strong work ethic, being a team player, punctuality, and a service-minded attitude.
Availability: This is a full-time position, and the shifts will include weekends, lunch, and dinner.
Why Join Us?
At Rara, you will have the opportunity to work in a vibrant environment where your skills and creativity can flourish. We believe in teamwork, innovation, and providing the best dining experience for our customers.
How to Apply:
Please apply with your CV and a brief explanation of why you think you can be our next chef. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-21
E-post: rararestaurang@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare rararestaurang AB
(org.nr 559484-8409)
Torsgatan 27 (visa karta
)
113 21 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Prakash Bhattarai rararestaurang@gmail.com Jobbnummer
8857037