Chef de partie at restaurant Tizne & La Taqueria
2025-05-27
About the job
Are you passionate about creating memorable dining experiences? Do you thrive in a dynamic restaurant environment? If so, we might have the perfect opportunity for you!
Responsibilities:
Prepare ingredients in a timely manner, ensuring readiness for service.
Keep track of orders and effectively plan your work to meet demand.
Maintain quality standards during service, even under pressure.
Learn and execute our culinary methods and adhere to our cleaning routines for an organized workstation.
Uphold a high level of quality control in all food preparations.
Skills Needed:
Ability to learn and adapt quickly to our culinary processes.
Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.
Commitment to maintaining high standards of food quality.
Previous experience in a similar role is preferred but not required.
We're dedicated to delivering exceptional food quality. There's no excuse for not delivering great food.
About Us:
We are a Mexican restaurants that values authenticity and a passion for what we do. While we don't see ourselves as fine dining, we take pride in delivering a fantastic culinary experience. Our team has a positive attitude, and the camaraderie among coworkers. As a member of our team, you can enjoy great staff meals, quality coffee, and an environment where your contribution is truly valued.
How to Apply:
If you are enthusiastic, customer-oriented, and excited about joining a team that cares deeply about its craft, we want to hear from you! Please submit your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your relevant experience.
email: info@tizne.se
• *email should be marked as "Tizne/Taqueria KITCHEN 2025"
