Chef a la Carte - Brasserie NÒR Umeå
Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB / Kockjobb / Umeå Visa alla kockjobb i Umeå
2025-03-15
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB i Umeå
, Härnösand
, Luleå
, Sundsvall
, Östersund
eller i hela Sverige
About Clarion Hotel: Clarion Hotel® is not just a hotel chain; it's an immersive experience that combines Scandinavian hospitality with a touch of premium. Our team members are not merely employees; they are an integral part of the Clarion experience. We pride ourselves on delivering on personality, passion, and we always strive for perfection. Join us in shaping the future of hospitality!
Clarion Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
Are you a passionate and creative chef looking to bring your culinary expertise to a dynamic and exciting kitchen? Brasserie NÒR in Umeå is seeking a talented and experienced Chef à la Carte to join our team. If you have a flair for crafting exceptional dishes, a keen eye for presentation, and thrive in a fast-paced environment, we want to hear from you!
Responsibilities:
•
Prepare and cook high-quality à la carte dishes according to our menu and standards.
•
Contribute to menu development with a Nordic and European influence.
•
Ensure all food is prepared in a timely and hygienic manner.
•
Maintain a clean and organized workspace in compliance with health and safety regulations.
•
Work closely with management to ensure customer satisfaction and continuous improvement.
Requirements:
•
Proven experience as a Chef à la Carte or in a similar role in a professional kitchen.
•
Strong knowledge of cooking techniques, kitchen equipment, and food safety standards.
•
Ability to work well under pressure and in a fast-paced environment.
•
Excellent teamwork skills.
•
Passion for food, creativity, and attention to detail.
•
Culinary degree or relevant certification (preferred but not required).
What We Offer:
•
Competitive salary based on experience.
•
Opportunities for career growth and development.
•
A supportive and collaborative team environment.
•
Staff meals and additional benefits.
If you are a dedicated and skilled chef looking for your next exciting opportunity, apply now! Send your resume and a brief cover letter or visit Brasserie NÒR in Umeå to apply in person.
We can't wait to welcome you to our team! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB
(org.nr 556106-6050) Arbetsplats
Clarion Hotel Jobbnummer
9224458