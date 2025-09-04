Cff (logistics) Is Looking For Employees (sales Co-Worker), Ikea Bäckebol
Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB / Lagerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla lagerjobb i Göteborg
2025-09-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for employees to our Customer Fulfilment team (Logistics) at IKEA Bäckebol. The contract measure for this permanent position is 32 hours/week (80%).
We are looking for someone who is efficient, proactive, and goal-oriented. You have a lot of energy, always close to a laugh, and thrive best when the pace is high. You are both strong and resilient and don't mind getting sweaty at work! At the same time, while you take great responsibility to learn new things to quickly become self-sufficient, you are great at collaborating. We are looking for someone who represents community, simplicity, humility, curiosity, a desire for renewal, and who wants to take responsibility to make sure these values are a living reality in your and our everyday lives together.
Last but not least - with a strong customer focus, you are passionate about contributing to creating world-class customer experiences!
Forklift certification with forklift experience is an asset in combination with other skills, but not a requirement. However, you need to have the willingness and motivation to drive a forklift as one of your tasks with us in the future. We will, of course, provide forklift training!
To be eligible for this position, you must be at least 18 years old by October 1, 2025.
ABOUT THIS WORK AREA
At IKEA Bäckebol's Customer Fulfillment function (Logistics), we are a great team that works together with the aim of making the day the best for both our customers and each other. Your task, along with your fantastic colleagues, is to ensure that the goods are made available to our customers in a safe and efficient manner.
At 05:00 AM, we open the gates at the loading dock to start unloading goods. Together, we handle our goods in our daily operations by replenishing products, picking customer orders, operating forklifts, and more. You will work variably with different tasks during your workday. The position demands high accuracy, a sense of responsibility, and the ability to switch pace.
Our scheduled working hours vary and are scheduled between 5:00 AM and 10:00 PM. One requirement is that you enjoy working early morning as well as during the day and evening, and that you need to be able to get to and from IKEA Bäckebol during these times, both weekdays and weekends. Please note that it is not always possible to travel by public transport to start at 5:00 AM on both weekdays and weekends.
Our IKEA culture is world-famous. We have a simple vision: to create a better everyday life for the many people. This means that we want to have a positive impact everywhere we operate; in people's lives, in communities, and for the planet we share. We offer a workplace characterized by community, development, and responsibility. You should know that our employees are our most important asset and that we constantly work for fairness, inclusion, and equality.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
The positions are permanent, requiring 32 hours per week, and include a 6-month probationary period. The start date will be as soon as possible, based on mutual agreement. Working hours are scheduled to vary between 5:00 AM and 10:00 PM. You will work on weekdays, every other weekend, during both daytime and evening hours. Salary will be in accordance with the Handels collective agreement.
Does this sound like something for you? Then we look forward to your application as soon as possible. Submit your application by attaching a CV. Instead of a personal letter, we want you to answer a few questions in writing that will appear when you make your application. Your answers will be important for us in the selection process, so take your time and respond honestly and from the heart - we want to get to know you and your motivation for the position and IKEA.
The deadline for applications is Sunday, September 14, but selection and interviews will take place continuously, so don't wait with your application - apply today!
If you are one of the candidates we would like to get to know better, we will contact you via email. So keep an eye on your inbox, including your spam folder just to be safe! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB
(org.nr 556074-7569)
Transportgatan 23 (visa karta
)
422 46 HISINGS BACKA Arbetsplats
Ikea Bäckebol Jobbnummer
9493123