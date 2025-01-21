Category Manager to international fashion company!
We are looking for an experienced Category Manager in marketing procurement for an exciting 5-month interim assignment! Submit your application today as it will start asap!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Category Manager you will lead and develop specific categories of spend within the marketing domain. You will be responsible for strategic opportunity assessment, category strategy development, planning, and sourcing. Your role involves driving fact-based procurement initiatives, analyzing spend and contracts, and exploring supplier markets to implement sustainable procurement strategies.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Identify opportunities for improvement within the assigned category by conducting spend analysis and assessing category development.
• Develop and execute category plans, including strategic sourcing initiatives, to optimize procurement processes and maximize value.
• Monitor and manage supplier relationships, ensuring alignment with business needs and objectives.
• Ensure long-term contract compliance and performance, securing sustainable procurement results.
• Drive strategic changes to foster innovation and improvements within the category, incorporating change management where necessary.
• Build and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders across the organization, leading category teams and influencing key decision-makers.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
To succed in this role, you should have significant experience in marketing procurement, particularly in media, production, digital services, and events. You possess strong stakeholder management skills across brands and functions and demonstrate a structured approach to change management to achieve sustainable results.
Additionally, you should have:
• Extensive experience in Category Management and Sourcing of Marketing Services within a large enterprise environment.
• A university degree in Procurement, Business Administration, Industrial Engineering, or Management.
• Proficiency in category management, sourcing, and negotiation, with strong analytical skills, including spend analysis and opportunity assessment.
• A solid understanding of various pricing models and contract structures.
• Ability to drive progress in complex environments.
• Proven experience in strategic sourcing and negotiations.
• Experience in leading change in complex organizations with multiple stakeholders.
• Strong capabilities in developing and implementing procurement strategies.
• Fluency in English.
