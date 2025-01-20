Category Manager Marketing For a Leading Retail Company
2025-01-20
We are looking for an experienced Category Manager in marketing procurement for an exciting 5-month interim assignment. In this role, you will lead and develop strategic procurement categories within marketing, including media, digital services, production, and events. Collaborating with the Group Indirect Procurement function, you will work to achieve cost efficiencies, optimize procurement processes, and drive change within a complex and dynamic organization.
About Client:
Our client is a Swedish multinational clothing company headquartered in Stockholm. They operate in 74 countries with over 5,000 stores under the various company brands, with 126,000 full-time equivalent positions. It is the second-largest global clothing retailer. The company makes its online shopping available in 33 countries.
Group Indirect Procurement is a newly established function within the company. Purpose with the function is to achieve cost efficiencies, capture procurement synergies and reduce supplier risks within indirect goods and services across Brands and Functions within the Group.
Job description
As a Category Manager within the area of marketing procurement, you 'll lead and develop specific categories of spend. Your role involves strategic opportunity assessment, category strategy, category planning, and sourcing. You 'll drive fact-based procurement initiatives, analyzing spend and contracts while exploring supplier markets. You will also implement strategies to ensure long-term success.
You will play a crucial role in our organization and your responsibilities will include:
• Identifying opportunities for improvement within your category, conducting spend analysis, and assessing the development of spend categories.
• Creating and executing a category plan, including strategic sourcing initiatives, to optimize procurement processes and maximize value.
• Monitoring and managing supplier relationships, both existing and potential, in alignment with business needs.
• Ensuring long-term contract compliance and performance, securing sustainable results.
• Implementing strategic changes to drive innovation and improvement in your category, often including different level of change management.
• Building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders across the organization, leading Category teams, and influencing decision-makers.
Qualifications
To be successful we see that you have extensive experience within marketing procurement, specifically in media, production, digital services, and events.
You can build and maintain professional stakeholder relationships across brands and functions. You are result driven and understand the importance of structured change management to achieve expected results. You have patience to secure long term sustainable results, while at the same time set and meet deadlines to secure progress.
Additionally, we see that you have:
• Extensive experience from Category Management and Sourcing of Marketing Services in a large enterprise environment.
• University degree in Procurement, Business Admin, Industrial Eng., and Management
• Proficiency in category management, sourcing, and negotiation, complemented with strong analytical capabilities, including conducting spend analysis and opportunity assessment.
• Understanding of different pricing models and contract structures
• Able to secure progress in complex situations.
• Experience from Strategic sourcing and negotiations.
• Experience from driving change in complex organisations with many stakeholders.
• Developing and implementing procurement strategies.
• Fluent in English
Sounds interesting?
