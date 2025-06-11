Category Lead DIM for a well-known Swedish product company
2025-06-11
We are currently looking for a Category Lead within Direct Materials (DIM) for a well-known Swedish product company. This is a full-time consulting assignment starting as soon as possible and running until the end of June 2026.
Assignment Overview:
We are currently seeking a skilled and proactive Category Lead within Direct Materials (DIM) to support a well-established and expanding Swedish product company. The organization is undergoing significant growth, including entry into new markets, which requires strengthening the procurement team with immediate effect.
As Category Lead, you will play a key strategic role in managing global and regional procurement activities. You will be working in a complex, international environment with a broad stakeholder network and the opportunity to help shape the evolving procurement structure.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead the procurement category for additives and flavors, ensuring supply chain resilience and supplier diversification.
• Develop and execute category strategies aligned with business needs.
• Drive supplier negotiations, risk mitigation, and long-term supplier partnerships.
• Collaborate closely with internal functions and regional procurement teams across multiple markets.
• Actively contribute to the development of procurement practices and organizational setup.
Qualifications & Experience:
• University degree in supply chain, business, engineering, or equivalent.
• Minimum 3 years ' experience in procurement, preferably within direct materials.
• Prior exposure to additives and/or flavors categories is highly valued.
• Strong stakeholder management, negotiation, and communication skills.
• Comfortable operating in agile, cross-functional environments.
Language Requirements:
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Interested?
We are reviewing applications continuously, so don 't hesitate to apply if this assignment matches your experience and interests.
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Ivona Batljan 072 070 28 86
9384522