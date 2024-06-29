Cash Manager
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading Open Banking-powered Account to Account (A2A) payment provider of Instant Payments and Instant Payouts. We provide a convenient transaction experience for consumers and reduce the risk in the payment process for merchants. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is committed to providing the best possible payment solution for everyone involved in a transaction.
The team behind Brite has worked with launching the first-generation of fintech companies before founding Brite. We know the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges. Now we channel all those experiences into developing modern solutions that will benefit both merchants and end-users.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is brite!
What you will do
As the Cash Manager at Brite, you will be a vital part of our growing finance team. This role involves taking full ownership of all cash management related processes, playing a crucial role not just within the finance team but also in supporting the business and its connected merchants. Your primary responsibility will be to ensure liquidity needs are met across all markets where Brite operates. Given the dynamic nature of our business, this role is perfect for someone who is driven, thrives in change, and is eager to shape their responsibilities as the company evolves. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Processing internal transfers across Brite's banking network by forecasting and optimizing liquidity needs.
Executing payouts to merchants.
Assisting merchants with non-successful payments or payment queries, including settlements, errors, and failing payments.
Monitoring Brite's FX position and acting within approved risk limits.
Supporting in bank and client fund reconciliations and other related tasks.
Are you a brite mind?
We are on the lookout for a brite mind who can comfortably navigate the fast-paced, international environment of our finance operations. You should have a strong attention to detail and a high degree of integrity. We value individuals who are ready to roll up their sleeves when necessary. The ideal candidate will bring:
Previous experience in cash management or bank payments.
Fluency in both English and Swedish.
Preferably a bachelor's degree in finance or a relevant field.
What we offer
An optimistic, caring, and inclusive culture where we want you to be yourself
A dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment where you will have the possibility to make an impact from your first day onwards
A flat organization, friendly colleagues, and fast decision-making
An environment where we start small and learn fast to do big things
A team that cares about sharing, collaborative work, and prestigelessness
• and you will be part of a growing team of fun and skilled people
