Car Wrapping & PPF Technician Wanted Work with Exclusive Cars!
2025-02-28
Car Wrapping Technician Wanted - Work with Exclusive Sports Cars!
Do you have a passion for sports cars and an eye for detail? Would you like to work with some of the world's most exclusive car brands, such as Porsche, Lamborghini, and Ferrari? Now is your chance to join our team at T-Center, where we offer top-class car care and wrapping services!
About the Position
At our newly renovated facility in Eskilstuna, you will be working with high-end car wrapping and detailing. We are looking for an experienced wrapping technician who is passionate about their craft and wants to contribute to the company's growth.
We are looking for someone who:
Holds a certification in wrapping or has at least 4-5 years of experience in the industry.
Has extensive knowledge of wrapping materials and is comfortable working with various products.
Has experience with window tinting and is a confident user.
Is meticulous, organized, and quality-oriented.
Is a team player who thrives in a high-energy, ambitious environment.
What We Offer:
A unique opportunity to work with luxury and sports cars.
A workplace where innovation and quality come first.
A strong and close-knit team with big ambitions.
A growing company with exciting future prospects!
Start: April 2025 (recruitment is ongoing - the position may be filled before the final application date).
