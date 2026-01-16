Calculation Engineer to company in the automotive industry - Södertälje
2026-01-16
Are you passionate about advanced simulations and eager to contribute to the future of sustainable transport? In this assignment, you will work at the forefront of crash and CAE simulation within battery electric vehicle development at a world-leading company. You will join a highly skilled team in a technically advanced environment where innovation, collaboration, and quality drive real-world impact. An exciting opportunity awaits!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Calculation Engineer on behalf of one of our clients, a leading automotive company. The assignment is based in Södertälje and is performed in a hybrid setup, with approximately 50% onsite work. It's a consulting assignment for 6 months with the possibility of extension. Please note that you need to be based in Södertälje/Stockholm for this assignment
Your daily tasks
The assignment consists of two main focus areas. The first is crash simulations and support to design and physical crash testing using LS-DYNA and ANSA/META, with a clear emphasis on battery electric vehicle development.
The second focus area is supporting the Crash and Durability CAE team with simulation tools and environments. This includes contributing to the further development of ANSADM/SimManager integration for both crash and strength simulations, in close collaboration with software suppliers. You will also test new software releases, provide feedback, and act as an important link between the Simulation Enablement team and TGR MSS3.
In addition, you will initiate, develop, and maintain GitLab scripts for cab simulation workflows.
Your characteristics
You are a self-driven and proactive engineer who is comfortable making independent decisions while thriving in a team-oriented environment. You value collaboration and enjoy sharing your knowledge, as well as learning from others by asking questions and seeking feedback.
You have a strong ability to apply theoretical knowledge in practice and to adapt and modify simulation models based on project-specific challenges. You work in a structured, thorough, and methodical way, with a strong attention to detail and quality.
You are very welcome with your application today!
Qualifications:
MSc or PhD in Engineering Physics, Mechanical Engineering, or equivalent
Focus on computational mechanics
Solid experience with LS-DYNA, ANSA, and META
Experience with simulation data management systems
Fluent in English
Meritorious:
Basic or good knowledge of Swedish
Experience working with GitLab
Knowledge of ABAQUS
Experience with FEMFAT
Programming skills in Python
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment for 6 months. Start no later than 2025-02-16.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
The responsible recruiter is Charlotte Crowley who can be reached at charlotte.crowley@perido.se
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35620 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
