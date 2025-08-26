C# /.NET Developer - Digital Products & Innovation Husqvarna Group
Are you a team-oriented C#/.NET developer passionate about your craft? Join our international, agile, work-from-anywhere organization with 150+ amazing colleagues!
At Digital Products & Innovation, we develop and operate digital services that complement Husqvarna's consumer and professional products. Our mission is to be a world-class DevSecOps organization and a driver of digital innovation for our customers' success.
We work in empowered, agile teams that own the full-service lifecycle-focused on customer value, collaboration, craftsmanship, and fun. Diversity and inclusion are part of our DNA, and our global teams shape their own ways of working.
You'll thrive in a positive, empowering culture where managers support autonomy. Whether your team prefers Scrum (like Team Connect) or Kanban (like Service Hub), we adapt to what works best. Our tech stack includes AWS, Java, C#, Node.js, TypeScript, JavaScript, React, and native iOS/Android.
About the role
You will be a part of a cross-functional DevOps team, developing and operating the next generation service and workorder tool for Husqvarna's partner network. Husqvarna Service Hub, a modern, complete workshop support system, handling firmware update, troubleshooting, order spare parts among others for our Husqvarna dealers.
As software developer at Digital Products & Innovation, you will
Make our customers successful and shape the future for our company.
Create and operate high-quality digital services.
Work with internal and external dependencies and priorities
Take lead, but together with the team, design, maintain and improve relevant services.
Communicate and collaborate with skilled colleagues.
Explore new technologies and ways of working.
Develop and nurture a culture of trust, passion, and innovation.
And write code, of course...
Location:
Digital Products & Innovation currently have offices in Huskvarna, Sweden, and Mumbai, India. This position will be based mainly in Huskvarna but with the option to work partly remote.
Your profile
You are a C# & .NET developer with at least 3 years of relevant work experience. You have a passion for your craft and have experience of developing Windows native apps, preferably with WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation).
You have a genuine interest in the art and science of software development and are equipped with a growth mindset and endless curiosity. You are eager to understand the user's needs and always strive to develop high-quality solutions that create real user value.
You are also a team player with good communication and collaboration skills. You have a healthy sense of humor and don't take yourself too seriously, and neither do we!
Since we are an international department, you express yourself effortlessly in English.
Application
Please submit your application as soon as possible, as we apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more questions regarding the position please contact Hiring Manager: Fredrik Wangström, fredrik.wangstrom@husqvarnagroup.com
. For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Gorjana Dubovina , gorjana.dubovina@husqvarnagroup.com
.
Winning Through Culture
At Husqvarna Group, we believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future!
