Business Systems Manager to Nord-Lock International, Gothenburg
2025-02-10
Nord-Lock Group is a world leader in secure bolting solutions. With innovative products and extensive expertise, Nord-Lock Group has provided reliable and efficient solutions to customers across major industries since 1982. Our portfolio includes Nord-Lock wedge-locking washers, Expander system pivot pins, Superbolt mechanical tensioners, and Boltight hydraulic tensioning tools. With offices in over 30 countries and exporting more than 90% of our production, we offer local expertise and work closely with customers for applications where safety is paramount. Our mission is to protect human lives and our customers' investments. Nord-Lock Group is owned by Investment AB Latour and employs over 700 people.
About the Position
As IT Business Systems Manager, you will have overall responsibility for developing and improving our business systems landscape, with a focus on Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&SCM and CE. You will recruit and build a high-performing team of IT specialists and collaborate closely with internal stakeholders and external vendors to ensure effective and innovative IT solutions. Your responsibilities will include:
Recruiting and building a high-performing Business Systems team
Leading and coaching the Business Systems team
Managing strategic planning and improvement of our business systems
Overseeing the implementation of complex IT projects and change management
Ensuring system security, compliance, and operational stability
Aiding the CIO with budgeting, forecasting, and cost tracking
In this role, you will work on a global level, based at Nord-Lock International's headquarters in Högsbo, reporting to CIO.
Who you are
You hold an academic degree in business administration, industrial engineering, IT, or a related field. You have at least 7-10 years of experience in business systems, IT project management, and team leadership. You possess deep expertise in ERP systems, particularly Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&SCM, and a strong ability to lead change initiatives within a global organization. As you will operate on a global scale, excellent spoken and written English skills are essential.
To thrive in this role, we believe you are a trustworthy leader with strong analytical skills and a solid business mindset. You enjoy working both strategically and operationally, and you are motivated by developing both people and processes.
What We Offer
We offer an exciting role in an international and dynamic environment where you will build a strong IT Business Systems team in Gothenburg while having the opportunity to travel and work with colleagues and partners worldwide. Here, you will have the chance to influence the company's IT strategy and create the foundation for the business systems of the future.
Your Application
In this recruitment, Nord-Lock International is collaborating with Jerrie. If you have any questions, please contact the responsible recruitment consultant, Jonna Berglöv, at jonna.berglov@jerrie.se
