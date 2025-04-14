Business Support Manager for Southern Europe, Parts & Services
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As a Business Support Manager you will have the responsibility of taking and implementing commercial decisions within the set targets, following and assuring implementation of set business development initiatives and acting as the main point of contact within defined areas.
Job Responsibilities
As a Business Support Manager, you will:
• Take and implement commercial decisions within set targets.
• Follow and ensure the implementation of business development initiatives.
• Act as the main point of contact within defined areas.
• Support the Strategic Sales Director in optimizing business conditions for each market.
• Secure the realization of business decisions and have the delegated mandate for operational decision-making.
• Drive assigned functional responsibilities and contribute to improvement projects within the department and in areas concerning our commercial interactions with the markets.
Who You Are
We believe you have a technical or commercial university degree and several years of experience in the commercial field. You are structured, service-minded, and a problem-solving team player who thrives in a high-paced international environment. You are self-driven, take initiative, have a dare-to-try approach, and are eager to find new ways to solve problems. You actively contribute to building team spirit and enjoy working in a diverse and inclusive environment. Strong interpersonal and communication skills, along with high English proficiency, are essential. Experience in after-sales is a plus.
This Is Us
At Business Support, we are committed to creating a structured, professional, and forward-leaning organization based on the Scania Way of working. Our team manages a wide scope of areas, supporting and developing insights on the parts and services business while creating robust platforms for designing strategies for success. We are a dynamic team of Business Support Managers who work closely together, and supporting each other to achieve our common goals.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
