Business & Legal Affairs - Counsel (Nordics)
2024-07-05
Overall Description
Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with over 270 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films, and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere. In EMEA, Netflix is headquartered in Amsterdam.
We are now seeking an experienced film and TV lawyer to join our Business & Legal Affairs team, for work in a broad and interesting role.
As a successful candidate, you will be responsible for a wide array of development, acquisition (licensing) and production and talent matters related to Netflix's content programming. You will negotiate deals and draft agreements to develop, commission and produce local Nordic programming with producing partners. You will also advise on intellectual property and union matters.
You will need to be extremely comfortable advising internal stakeholders and making decisions that have both business and legal impact. Being a pragmatic and trusted partner both internally and externally is key.
The role requires a good knowledge and willingness to dive into intricacies in the multi-territory Nordics region - with a curiosity to understand business and policy impact, an ability to think out of the box and be flexible.
Required qualifications and skills:
Law degree
5+ years of direct entertainment experience with deal-making and business and legal aspects of production and licensing.
Strong business acumen, a solution-oriented approach and an adaptable negotiation style
Strong analytical capabilities and judgment
Excellent drafting skills
Excellent organisational and interpersonal communication skillsCuriosity and willingness to tackle matters outside their area of expertise
Ability to work proactively, independently, and reliably under sometimes tight time frames
Maintain close alignment with multiple internal cross-functional partners
Ability to collaborate effectively with people of diverse backgrounds
Comfortable traveling internationallyFluency in English is required, fluency in a Nordic language is a big plus.
This position will be based in Stockholm, with regular travel, primarily in the Nordics and Europe.
We are an equal-opportunity employer and celebrate diversity, recognizing that diversity of thought and background builds stronger teams. We approach diversity and inclusion seriously and thoughtfully. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, color, place of birth, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, military service status, or disability status.
