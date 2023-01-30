Business Line Manager for Rock Tools - Sales Area Northern Europe
In Sales Area Northern Europe, we're responsible for sales and service activities in 22 countries in Northern, Central and Eastern Europe. Our business is spread between the mining and construction industries, and our customer base represents a wide variety of applications.
Right now, we're now looking for a Business Line Manager to take responsibility for the Northern Europe's sales area. An inspiring, commercial-minded leader who emphasizes a passion for personal and professional growth is what we're looking for - is that you? With us, you take on a key role in our sales organization and significantly impact our ways of working - welcome to our astonishing Sandvik-world!
Your mission
In this position, you're responsible for our sales programs where you set and develop key account plans and strategies with the aim of driving profitable sales for our Rock Tools offering. You proactively drive improvement actions with key stakeholders to secure new business, conduct sales and grow our business to achieve targets aligned by the division. The entire sales process is included in your scope - from planning and implementation to following up and managing performance - and you make sure we have the right competence, processes and tools for a successful business. You drive genuine sales and identify opportunities by strengthening our relationships with both existing and new customers. You also analyze the market to understand customer needs, competitors, our current position and what actions we need to take to increase our market share even further.
And manage our territory sales function ; you'll have indirect leadership responsibilities for all Rock Tools sales managers - actively work to secure successful achievement by coaching, developing, evaluating, and directing team members to accomplish defined objectives.
The location for this position is flexible within North Europe and travel is a central part of your job.
Your character
We're looking for someone with experience from sales and marketing. As we run on a global stage you'll need fluent skills in both written and verbal English, knowledge of any other languages used in the sales area are beneficial.
Your personality is what makes us better! Above your curiosity for technical innovations, you have a seniority that creates trust among both customers and colleagues. As an inspiring, responsive, and collaborative leader, you empower others and create a work environment that drives success. You thrive in a cross-cultural environment, enjoy working with various types of personalities - and always find ways to communicate with people around the globe. Add a passion for development and introducing new perspectives - and you're a perfect match for this job.
Our Sandvik culture
At Sandvik, we live by our purpose "We make the shift - advancing the world through engineering". We have a clear objective of being a leader within digital solutions for the industries we serve, and we focus on growing our digital offering to help our customers become more productive. Our sustainability goals include becoming more than 90 percent circular by 2030 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. To achieve this, we keep striving for an even more diverse and inclusive organization - because we're sure that differences improve our business and create a culture of innovation. By acting in line with our core values Customer Focus, Innovation, Fair Play, and Passion to Win, we make Sandvik a great place to work! Learn more about our business by visiting our website, LinkedIn or Facebook.
Application
Please send us your application no later than February 14, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career, Job ID: R0049990.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Christian Bjorne, recruiting manager, +46 722 47 98 30
Union contacts - Sweden
Stefan Norell, Unionen, +46 (0)26 262 324
Rickard Andreasson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26 265 183
To learn more about our recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
Recruitment Specialist
Hanna Thomas
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2021, sales were approximately 41 billion SEK with about 15,600 employees. Så ansöker du
