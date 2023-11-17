Business Innovation and Strategy is looking for a Manager for Team 1
2023-11-17
Company Description
The energy market is in an exciting transition, moving away from fossil fuels towards decentral solutions, renewables and energy efficiency. Important drivers are changes in customer expectations and behavior and rapid technological developments. Our ambition is to take the lead in this transition.
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest electricity generators and producers of heat. We operate in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK. Our strategy is to reduce emissions from power generation with a road map aiming at achieving climate neutrality by 2050.
Job Description
The department Agile and Project Management is the go-to-place for project management and new ways of working like agile in Business Area Customers and Solution (C&S) and is a part of the Business Unit Business Innovation and Strategy (BI&S).
We are an international team of project managers and agile coaches supporting the C&S organisation. We are supporting the colleagues in all areas of BA Customers and Solutions by running their most important and complex projects and supporting them in their agile way of working. Our Agile Coaches support agile teams to grow in their maturity and help the organisation in the agile transition. Furthermore we deliver professional project managers for big and complex projects in C&S, develop and maintain project management methods and increase the project management and agile skills in the C&S organisation. We bring new ways of working to the C&S organisation, inspire and support to improve and innovate.
The Agile and Project Management department is divided into two teams. Team 1 is an international team with members located in Sweden and Germany. Team 2 consists of members who are located in the Netherlands. The tasks in both teams are the same: they deliver sequential and agile projects as well as agile support and support the implementation of new ways of working. Hence, close cooperation between the two teams is highly important.
What will you do?
As manager of Team 1 you are responsible to manage a competence centre for agile and project management in Germany and Sweden including an international perspective. You will report to the Director Agile and Project Management and lead a team of 5 people. You have the following key responsibilities:
check requests of the business for agile support and project managers, prioritise them and deliver support (internal and external)
support the business in their agile way of working/agile transition e. g. by delivering trainings, coaching, knowledge sharing, inspiration
support the business with analysis and improvement of their agile maturity
develop capabilities and competences of agile coaches and project managers
develop competences in the areas project management, new ways of working, innovation methods
run business assignments, e. g. project/programs, agile coaching yourself
ensure execution of complex projects and programs in scope, on time, within budget and with agreed quality
coach and support the project managers in the execution of their projects
maintain and develop project and agile methodologies suited to the needs of the business
increase the agile and project management skills in BA C&S
Qualifications
Professional and personal characteristics
We are looking for someone who has a relevant university degree or equivalent and has either the experience or potential to become a leader. Your command of English is strong, both verbally and written. In addition, the following qualifications are meritorious for this position and also skills that can be developed during the assignment:
5 + years experience of agile way of working or 5+ years experience of project management
experience in the agile way of working e. g. using Scrum, Kanban, Lean
experience in managing projects and/or programs
worked in roles that required stakeholder management
coaching skills to develop and support agile coaches or do agile coaching yourself and to enhance the performance of the project managers in the execution
interpersonal skills in managing stakeholder relations e. g. with business stakeholders, management, IT
flexible, enthusiastic attitude combined with change management skills and passion for project management and new ways of working
ability to inspire and give energy to change and development
Fluent in Swedish and English, written and verbal is a must
application in English
Additional Information
Location
The location of this position is Stockholm (Solna). Travelling from time to time to the Netherlands and Germany is part of the job.
Our offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, including CV and a cover letter via the application button at this page. Last day to apply is Nov 30th 2023. As we will be handling applications continuously throughout the application period we would like to ask you to send in your application as soon as possible and do not wait until the last day.
We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
