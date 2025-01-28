Business Development & Account Manager - Mems Foundry Sales (europe Focus)
2025-01-28
Are you ready to elevate your career by working with a global leader in MEMS technology? At Silex, you'll play a pivotal role in shaping the future of MEMS, collaborating with industry leaders to bring groundbreaking innovations to life. With access to one of the most advanced MEMS fabs globally, you'll have the opportunity to make a real impact while advancing your career.
Want to know more about Silex and our vision? Read more here.
In this role, you will:
Represent Silex at international conferences and trade shows to connect with potential clients (frequent travel, approximately one week per month, across Europe and globally).
Proactively identify and pursue high-value business opportunities to expand our customer base and drive long-term growth.
Lead negotiations and secure agreements with both new and existing customers.
Maintain a strategic balance between acquiring new high-potential customers (20%) and deepening relationships with existing accounts (80%), ensuring sustained growth and value creation.
Drive partnership sales by fostering strong, collaborative relationships between customers and Silex.
Manage a portfolio of 10-15 key accounts, focusing on nurturing long-term partnerships, while onboarding 2-3 strategic new customers annually to drive growth.
The Sales Team Our sales team is dedicated to building strong customer relationships while meeting ambitious growth targets. We thrive on collaboration, sharing accounts and territories to achieve shared success. You'll join a close-knit nine-people team that values innovation, mutual support, and achieving great results together.
We are looking for someone who has:
A Master's degree in Engineering or a similar technical field.
Extensive experience in B2B sales, with a focus on tailored solutions requiring deep technical understanding.
Proven expertise in account management and navigating complex sales environments.
Fluency in English.
A strong track record of sales success, particularly in European markets.
A background in MEMS or other "non-CMOS" wafer processing is highly desirable.
Personal qualities we value:
Excellent relationship-building and networking skills.
A self-starting attitude, with curiosity and a passion for learning.
Team-oriented mindset, with a commitment to shared success.
Business acumen and the ability to identify and capitalize on customer opportunities.
What we offer you:
An opportunity to work closely with talented and inspiring colleagues in a collaborative environment.
A chance to be part of a world-leading company, driving the future of MEMS technology.
The ability to engage with cutting-edge innovations that shape global industries and everyday life.
The satisfaction of contributing directly to transformative technologies at the industry's most advanced pure-play MEMS foundry.
About Silex Silex is the world's largest and most advanced pure-play MEMS foundry, headquartered in Stockholm. MEMS technology is moving into an abundance of modern innovations; from data centers, consumer and automotive electronics to medical diagnostics and life science.
With a team of expert engineers, operators, technicians, and specialists, Silex brings the ideas of the industry's leading MEMS innovators to life. We collaborate with some of the world's largest technology giants and visionary startups across industries such as medicine, life sciences, consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and industrial sectors.
Additional Information We have an ongoing recruitment process, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible. To apply, please attach your CV and answer a few brief questions. Our process is competency-based and includes a personality and logic test, reference checks, and a background check. Additionally, a drug test will be conducted prior to employment, and we perform random alcohol and drug tests for all employees.
Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-17
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Silex Microsystems AB
(org.nr 556591-5385), https://silexmicrosystems.com/ Arbetsplats
Silex Jobbnummer
9131047