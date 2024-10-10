Business Development Manager, Sales & Marketing Trucks Sales
Scania CV AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje
2024-10-10
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Trucks Sales within Sales & Marketing plays a crucial role in the shift towards sustainable transport and our success will also be a foundation for Scania to succeed with the transformation.
Are you ready for your next challenge? Come and join us as our Business Development Manager.
About Us
The function Business Development & Support is responsible for the enabling, facilitation and smooth management of the daily operations in the Trucks sales processes. The team is managing a wide scope of areas, supporting and developing the trucks business as well as creating platforms for successful strategy execution by working closely together and support each other to achieve our common goals. We are a diverse team with broad experiences in an international environment.
Your Role
As the Business Development Manager, you will be a key player in shaping the future and to reach our strategic goals in the Truck Sales organisation by creating lasting values in strategic areas. You will manage the work related to our strategy processes and will be responsible for driving relevant changes in important strategic business processes by identifying and implementing long lasting improvements. You will be the organization's go-to person in the strategic domain ensuring that the team has the pre-requisites and understanding to contribute and execute on Scania's strategy. In this role, you will have the chance to take on a variety of tasks in the strategic field.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and manage the work related to different yearly strategic processes from a Truck Sales perspective
Maintain and develop the strategic processes
Represent Truck Sales team in various strategy related meetings across the company
Participate and drive projects related to strategy processes cross-functionally
Explore new concepts and develop new ways of working with market development
Be the Business Value Owner at Truck Sales
Follow-up on strategic initiatives in structured ways
Have a very good understanding of Scania's strategy and strategy processes and apply them within the Truck Sales organisation
Your Profile
You hold a university degree in engineering, business administration or a related field. You have strong analytical skills in combination with a high capability to see things with a holistic view. You are fluent in English and communicate comfortably with senior stakeholders. You take own initiative, are self-driven and work in a structured way. You actively contribute building team spirit and have a can-do attitude. The ideal candidate will have a good command of the Microsoft Office Suite. Previous experience from e.g. business development, strategic work, project management is considered a merit.
Application
Truck Sales is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity and are committed to fostering an inclusive environment for all employees. If you are an experienced professional with a passion for strategy and innovation, we want to hear from you! Join us in driving Scania's success by shaping and reaching our strategic goals!
If you have any questions, please contact hiring manager johan.janvari@scania.com
Application via Scania Job Search as soon as possible with your CV and a Motivational letter, but by October 23rd at the latest. A background check might be conducted for this position.
If you have questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist gabriela.gunnarsson@scania.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8949426