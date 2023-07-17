Business Controller to Crem International AB in Åmotfors
If you are a dedicated and proactive person who enjoys challenges, you will thrive with us. We are currently looking for an analytical Business Controller to join our finance department in Åmotfors. It's an exciting role where you will have an important part in our business. So, if you are analytical, motivated, dynamic and enjoy working with a highly professional and passionate team, join us to expand our business and get the opportunity to grow and develop within Crem International!
About the Role
We are seeking a highly skilled and commercially driven Senior Business Controller to join our team in Åmotfors in Sweden. Your main responsibility will be to ensure accurate financial forecasting and reporting, improve cost structures, and provide analytical insights to the business unit. You will provide insightful analysis and work closely with the Finance Controller. We are looking for a proactive individual with good analytical skills, as well as a focus on continuous process improvement. You will collaborate closely with local functional departments and report directly to the Finance Controller in Sweden.
Primary duties and responsibilities:
* Responsible for delivering high-quality and timely monthly reports, budgets, and forecasts.
* Coordinate data collection from various units and deliver results within established timelines.
* Provide monthly analysis and comments to cost center owners and other defined parties.
* Explain variances and perform margin analysis.
* Manage inventory and oversee transfer pricing.
* Identify areas for improvement and collaborate with the Finance Controller to ensure implementation.
* Act as a proxy for the Finance Controller
Who Are You?
You are a driven and analytical individual with a strong financial background and Bachelor 's Degree in Economics or relevant experience in Economics. To perform well in this role, you need to have senior knowledge in Business Controlling. It is important that you express yourself well in both spoken and written Swedish and English and have excellent knowledge in Excel, ERP systems and you have experience working with HFM and Smartview. Industry experience is considered a plus. Furthermore, you are a good communicator and flexible in your approach. The team is everything to us, so you need to be a true team player who steps in where needed.
Join our dynamic team and make a significant impact on our organization's financial performance. Apply now as a Business Controller to contribute to our success.
Contact Person and Application
In this recruitment process, Crem International is collaborating with Jefferson Wells, ManpowerGroup. For more information about the recruitment process, please contact the responsible Recruitment Consultant at Jefferson Wells, Ulrica Berg Persson, ulricaberg.persson@jeffersonwells.se
. For more information about the role please contact Financial manager in Åmotfors, Helena Fjäll helena.fjalll@crem.coff
ee or Global Financial Director, Miguel Angel Ramon miguelangel.ramon@crem.coff
ee
