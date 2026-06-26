Business Controller to an innovative company within industrial battery!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have previous experience as a Business Controller and want to continue driving growth within an evolving and innovative environment where your contributions truly make an impact? Don't miss the opportunity, apply today!
About the role
Our client is growing technology company within a larger international industrial group, focused on the development and production of advanced battery systems for heavy-duty industrial applications. The company combines strong engineering expertise with industrial-scale production, spanning both research and development as well as manufacturing.
In this role, you will be part of a small team consisting of the CFO and an accountant. You will also collaborate closely with the central finance function. You will play a crucial part in establishing and optimizing financial processes within a fast-paced and evolving organization, working closely with the Finance CFO.
This is a consulting assignment through us at Academic Work, starting in August and running for six months.
Work tasks
This role focuses on providing vital financial oversight and strategic support for Sales and R&D operations, including forecasting, budgeting, and monthly financial close activities, while actively contributing to process improvement and system implementation.
Provide core business control support for Sales and R&D.
Conduct sales forecasting and budget tracking.
Support monthly closing procedures and reporting review.
Develop and implement new systems, moving from manual processes to BI solutions.
Drive and establish financial processes in an evolving environment.
We are looking for
A bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field.
Knowledge of Business Controlling principles.
Good knowledge of Accounting flows.
Good knowledge of ERP Systems, specifically Microsoft Dynamics.
Advanced English language skills.
It is meritorious if you have
Good understanding of the Manufacturing industry.
Knowledge of Business Intelligence tools.
Swedish language skills.
To succeed in the role, you are a driven individual with a strong willingness to learn and develop. You thrive in a dynamic and somewhat unstructured environment, where adaptability and initiative are key. As a self-starter, you are comfortable taking ownership, driving your own work, and independently initiating and managing projects. Given that not all processes are fully established, you enjoy building structure, improving ways of working, and contributing to the development of efficient processes.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "MI4743". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9981899