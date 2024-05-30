Business Controller Retail Central Europe & Export to Paulig Group
Paulig is a family-owned food and beverage company, growing a new, sustainable food culture - one that is good for both people and the planet. At Paulig, we believe every meal counts. As an international player in the food and beverage industry and as a house of iconic brands, we can make an impact that counts - and careers that matter. Paulig provides all things tasty; coffees and beverages, Tex Mex and spices, snacks and plant-based choices. The company's brands are Paulig, Santa Maria, Risenta, Poco Loco and Zanuy. Paulig's sales amounted to 1,2 billion EUR in 2023. The company has over 2300 passionate employees in 13 different countries working around the purpose "For a life full of flavour" Visitwww.pauliggroup.com for further information.
We are looking for a Business Controller who will work as a main business parter for the Commercial director and the local teams in the region. As a Business Partner you will support in all Finance related topics to the Retail Central Europe and Export markets. Your proactive support in identifying and ensuring improvement and risk mitigation of future business performance in the responsibility area has a key role in the success of the company.
Main Responsibilities
• Proactively identify risks and opportunities, offering recommendations to improve business results and identify growth opportunities, such as improving the existing customer and assortment mix.
• Assess customer and trade term effectiveness.
• Monitor weekly sales development.
• Provide business case support for new customers.
• Conduct financial evaluations of central innovation projects and their potential in local markets.
• Collaborate with the local marketing organization and participate in marketing business cases as needed.
• Support investment business cases.
• Increase business acumen across the business partner area.
• Handle monthly closing tasks (e.g., campaign support accruals).
• Prepare a monthly financial deck for the management team.
• Analyze month-end results and clarify deviations in main income statement drivers.
• Coordinate Latest Estimate updates, including a balanced action list of future risks and opportunities.
• Participate in annual and strategy planning processes using common instructions and templates.
Qualifications
• You have a Bachelor degree or Master of Business Administration
• Minimum 5 years of experience in Controlling in a medium to large company ideally in the Consumer Goods industry or other products selling
• Demonstrated ability to lead projects
• Commercial interest and strong Business Partner Skills
• International experience is a plus
• Experience from working in ERP system and BI tools
• Advanced skills in Microsoft Excel
• Fluent in Swedish and English
• Ability to challenge and influence
• High integrity, i.e. standing up for Financial conclusion even in case of diverse discussion
• Proactive
• Adaptive communication skills
• Strong analytical capabilities
What we offer
• Paulig is home to continuous learning opportunities and is a dynamic workplace that has a strong future-oriented focus.
• You will be a part of a passionate, international team working as visionaries of the food industry.
• At Paulig, everyone has a role to play in building a healthier, more sustainable food culture and enable the future of food.
Other
This is a temporary position from August 2024 approximately 12-14 months
