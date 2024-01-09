Business Controller - Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB
2024-01-09
Explore the exciting world of Geely Holding Group. Over the past three decades of development, Geely Holding Group has transformed into a global innovative technology group engaged in the design, R&D, production, sales, and service of vehicles, powertrains, and key components, as well as mobility services, digital technology, financial services, and education. Developing cutting-edge technologies in everything from new energy to low orbit satellites as we lay the foundation for a future multi-dimensional mobility ecosystem.
Headquartered in Hangzhou, Geely Holding today has a number of invested companies including Lynk & Co, Zeekr, Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, Cao Cao Mobility , Saxo Bank, Mitime Group and much more. In Europe Geely Holding is represented by Geely Sweden Holdings located in Gothenburg.
Geely Europe Innovation & Collaboration AB is a shared competence and service center for Geely companies in Sweden and Europe. Providing expertise and support in staff functions such as IT, HR, Legal, Finance, Tax, Real Estate Development and Facility Management. We are housed in Geely's campus Uni3 by Geely in Gothenburg and keep around 160 people busy to date.
We are currently seeking a Business Controller to join our team. This is an opportunity to join a unique professional journey that combines the best of two worlds, being part of a specialized organization in a larger multicultural context.
Your new adventure awaits!
If you have a passion for budgeting, reporting, and financial analysis and forecasting, Geely Europe is the perfect workplace for you. Explore exciting opportunities to excel in cost control, contribute to monthly closings, and actively participate in stimulating business development projects.
Join Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB and become a valued member of our Financial team. Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB is situated within Geely's state-of-the-art innovation campus, Uni3 by Geely, at Lindholmen in Gothenburg. Here, you will enjoy working in an organization where a collaborative and dynamic work environment foster creativity and efficiency.
It's all about you
Skills
We are looking for someone with the following skills:
• Analytical Skills
• Attention to Detail
• Communication Skills
• Problem-Solving Ability
• Strategic Thinking
• Continuous Improvement Mindset
Personality
We at Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB, highly value individuals who bring an analytical mindset, self-motivation, and strong confidence to our dynamic and adaptable team. Whether working independently or collaboratively, your self-motivation, strong customer service skills, and proactive approach will be highly valued and appreciated. Building and nurturing strong business relationships is a fundamental aspect of our company culture. Embrace the absence of fixed structures and contribute to our vibrant and flexible setting, where your ideas and contributions truly matter.
Where East meets West
We take pride in fostering a truly multicultural environment. There are many different nationalities working in the organization and we encourage everyone's uniqueness to contribute in different ways. Here at Uni3 you can for example experience vibrant festivities where celebrations come alive during occasions like the Chinese New Year, with lively dance performances, captivating music, delicious cakes and traditional Chinese treats, alongside Swedish Lucia performances with the truly Nordic feel.
Furthermore, our collaboration with other companies within the Geely sphere establishes a strong sense of unity and companionship. By working closely with the group companies, we cultivate a "we" mentality that extends beyond our immediate team. Despite our rapid growth to 160 individuals, we have managed to retain the warmth and intimacy of a small company, where each person's contributions are cherished and acknowledged.
Office
Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB is situated in Gothenburg at Pumpgatan 1 at Lindholmen, in the vibrant Uni3 by Geely campus. This location serves as a hub for various Geely companies, including CEVT, Geely Design, and Lynk & Co as well as other external tenants. The main building houses Geely's Swedish holding company and group functions. The campus comprises of six architecturally distinct buildings inspired by the elements of wood, fire, earth, metal, and water, combined with the rich heritage of Swedish glass. Within this campus, you'll find a range of facilities, including offices, an auditorium, a design studio, cafes and restaurants, an open courtyard, and even a hotel.
Our office is easily accessible by car, bus, ferry, or bicycle. Its strategic position in Lindholmen allows for convenient transportation options to explore the city or venture further out to Hisingen. Embrace the accessibility and diverse transportation possibilities when joining Geely at its inspiring Lindholmen location.
Apply now!
Become part of a team where diversity flourishes, innovation thrives, and exciting possibilities await.
Apply today and join a journey of cultural exploration and personal fulfillment!
If you have any question please reach out to our recruiter Lotta Arkstål at lotta.arkstal@geelyeu.com
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559094-6454) Kontakt
Lotta Arkstål lotta.arkstal@geelyeu.com +46 72 965 10 31 Jobbnummer
8378006