Business analyst to Third Party Risk Management Services| SEB, Stockholm

2025-06-09
Join us at the forefront of risk innovation. Are you passionate about data, risk, and making a real impact? SEB is looking for a curious, analytical, and proactive Business Analyst to join our newly established Third Party Risk Management Services (TPRMS) team - a key initiative within our growing Risk Services function
Since SEB was founded in 1856, our focus on customers and long-term relationships has been at the heart of our success. We aim to drive positive change by providing capital to help everyone reach their goals and accelerate progress towards a sustainable tomorrow. As a leading financial services group in northern Europe, we'll help you grow and empower you to take on more responsibility to create a real difference. Welcome to SEB!
About the role:
As a Business Analyst within TPRMS, you'll be part of building SEB's third-party risk management capability from the ground up. You'll play a key role in transforming how we use data, AI, and technology to strengthen risk management, improve decision-making, and ensure regulatory compliance - including DORA and other key frameworks.
You will be the bridge between stakeholders across the bank and our business development and tech teams, helping us turn complex risk data into actionable insights. From designing dashboards to validating data quality and supporting regulatory submissions, you'll be at the center of a highly collaborative, innovative, and future-facing environment.
Among other responsibilities, you will work with:
Maintain and validate centralized third-party registers to ensure accurate and complete data
Design and develop dashboards and visual reports for key risk indicators (KRIs), risk metrics, and governance needs
Analyze third-party risk data to uncover trends, patterns, and actionable insights
Prepare and validate reports for internal governance and external regulatory bodies
Drive data integration and preparation processes,
Ensuring clean and reliable data across platforms
Collaborate with stakeholders to align data structures, reporting needs, and governance outputs
Validate outputs from platforms such as OneTrust, ensuring data integrity and relevance
Contribute to the development of smarter, AI-supported risk and compliance processes
To thrive in this role, we believe you:
Are someone who thrives in a collaborative and data-driven environment and wants to be part of building something new. You combine attention to detail with a bigger-picture mindset and enjoy turning complexity into clarity.
Have a Bachelor's degree in Data Analytics, Business Administration, Computer Science, or a related field
Have 3-5 years of experience in data analysis, risk reporting, or related roles
Have strong skills in data analytics, dashboards, and visualizations
Have proficiency in SQL and ability to work with platforms like OneTrust
Have a structured approach to data validation and reporting
Have excellent communication skills and stakeholder collaboration experience
Have familiarity with third-party risk management frameworks and KRIs
Have experience in financial services or other highly regulated environments is a strong plus
Have knowledge of regulatory standards such as DORA and FSA requirements is desirable
What we offer:
An opportunity to be a part of a newly established team and be part of deciding the strategy for the team's mission to strengthen SEB's third-party risk management practices.
An empowering and dynamic work environment where you can drive continuous improvements in the TPRM process and framework to ensure compliance and resilience.
Opportunities for continuous learning, professional development, and career growth within a leading financial institution.
Hybrid work model, meaning remote work is possible up to 2 days/week and attractive compensation and access to SEB staff banking with exclusive benefits
Do you want to be part of SEB?
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected, and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from.
Apply by attaching your CV and a cover letter that highlights your relevant skills and experience and how they align with the role.
Since we select candidates continuously, feel free to send in your application today, but no later than 2025-06-23. If you have questions about the position, please contact Isabel Ringsby, Head of Third Party Risk Management Services via email at isabel.ringsby@seb.se
.
We look forward to your application!
If you know someone who would be a great fit for this role, please share this opportunity with them.
Please be aware that our final candidates undergo background checks, a process that includes for example identity control, verification of qualifications, credit checks, company engagements and criminal records checks. In some cases, we also apply random drug checks.
Learn more about working at SEB on our Career website or through our Career podcasts. https://sebgroup.com/career https://bit.ly/SEBcareer
