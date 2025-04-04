Business Analyst to the global home furnishing industry
2025-04-04
Are you ready to dive into the dynamic intersection of retail operations and digital transformation? A global leader in the retail industry is looking for a Business Analyst to join their In Store Checkout digital product team.
This full-time assignment is based in Malmö with a flexible hybrid setup, and runs from April 14 until the end of August 31, 2025 with the potential for extension.
About the roleAs a Business Analyst in the In Store Checkout domain, you'll be the linchpin between operations and digital development-translating business needs into clear technical requirements. You will collaborate closely with Product Owners, development teams, and stakeholders to ensure that digital tools enhance efficiency in store checkout and cash office operations. The role focuses on business process analysis, stakeholder alignment, and data-driven improvement within an Agile framework.
Responsibilities- Gather and define business requirements by working closely with cashier and cash office stakeholders. - Translate high-level business needs into actionable user stories with clear acceptance criteria. - Map and optimize current business processes, identifying opportunities for digital intervention. - Document and propose improvements aligned with operational and sustainability objectives. - Facilitate workshops, requirements sessions, and demos to validate solutions with stakeholders. - Utilize insights from data and feedback loops to refine features and support decision-making. - Support the Product Owner with backlog grooming, sprint planning, and KPI definition. - Maintain traceability of requirements and ensure alignment throughout Agile development cycles
About you
You are a structured and analytical thinker who thrives in fast-paced digital environments. With experience in retail or store operations, you understand the real-world impact of digital tools on front-line teams. Your ability to engage with both technical and non-technical stakeholders makes you a natural bridge between business goals and development execution. If you've worked in or around store checkouts-or even better, have hands-on operational experience-this role is tailor-made for you.
Experience and skills
• Proven experience as a Business Analyst, preferably in retail, supply chain, or sustainability-focused environments
• Solid background in business process mapping and requirements gathering
• Familiarity with Agile/Scrum frameworks and working with cross-functional teams
• Strong communication and stakeholder engagement skills
• Operational knowledge of in-store checkout processes is essential
• Experience with D365 F&O and/or Commerce is a plus
• Background in Point of Sale (POS) and sales is advantageous
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
About the assignment
