Business Analyst to Home Furnishing Company
2025-08-25
Join an exciting assignment within the retail industry, supporting the digital transformation of Recovery and As-Is operations. This full-time consulting role is based in Malmö and runs from as soon as possible until December 31, 2025. You'll work at the intersection of business analysis, sustainability, and operational efficiency.
About the RoleAs a Business Analyst, you'll play a key role in defining and optimizing digital processes for Recovery operations. Working closely with stakeholders, product teams, and developers, you'll translate business needs into actionable solutions that reduce waste, improve workflows, and support sustainability objectives. You'll report to the Product Owner and collaborate in an agile team setup.
ResponsibilitiesStrategy & Requirements Gathering
Conduct in-depth analysis of Recovery operations and stakeholder needs
Define and document clear business requirements and user stories
Translate sustainability and efficiency goals into digital features
Planning & Process Optimization
Map and analyze current Recovery processes to identify improvement areas
Propose and document optimized workflows aligned with operational standards
Support KPI and metric development to measure process impact
Implementation & Agile Collaboration
Participate in Agile ceremonies and support backlog refinement
Collaborate with developers and Product Owners to ensure requirement clarit
Track requirement changes and maintain alignment with product strategy
Analysis & Testing
Use operational data to inform requirement adjustments and continuous improvement
Design and execute test cases to validate solutions meet business expectations
Document test results and support issue resolution
Integration Development
Analyze system integration needs across digital tools
Collaborate on technical integration design and facilitate testing
Support seamless data flow between platforms, especially D365 F&O
About You
You're a structured and communicative Business Analyst with a passion for driving operational improvements through digital tools. Your experience within retail, supply chain, or sustainability equips you to understand and optimize complex processes. You thrive in collaborative environments and bring a sharp analytical mindset to problem-solving, while confidently translating business needs into clear technical requirements.
Experience and Skills Experience as a Business Analyst in retail, supply chain, or sustainability.
Strong skills in requirements gathering, process mapping, and data analysis.
Familiarity with Agile and Scrum practices.
Excellent communication and translation of business needs into technical requirements.
Development background in D365 F&O is an advantage.
About the assignment
