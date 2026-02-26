Business Analyst to Global Fashion Leader
2026-02-26
We're looking for a curious and business-driven Business Analyst to join our client's Supply Planning Unit in an exciting consulting assignment. This is an opportunity to step into a meaningful role where analytics and sustainability meet, and we are looking to fill the position immediately.
About the Client
Our client is a global leader in fashion and retail, operating in a dynamic and fast-paced environment where business and technology meet. The organization is committed to sustainable growth and innovation, with a focus on leveraging technology to drive transparency and efficiency in financial management. You will be part of a forward-thinking team focused on giving unwanted garments a new life and ensuring products end up in the right place through data-driven decisions.
About the role
We are looking for a curious and self-driven Business Analyst to join our Supply Planning Unit. In this role, you will lead analytics initiatives and maintain and develop reports for all three Reverse Supply areas (External Exit and overstock selling, faulty items and garment collect). You'll be crucial in the team to help unwanted garments get a new life, and to ensure the garments end up in the right place! As a proactive self-starter, you will take ownership of projects from hypothesis to insight and delivery, thrive on ambiguity, ask the right questions, and challenge the status quo. This position requires a blend of business acumen and analytical skills.
What You'll Do
Find, validate, and structure relevant data from multiple sources
Perform detailed analysis in Excel and Power BI
Develop, maintain, and enhance Power BI reports and dashboards
Translate data into clear, actionable business recommendations
Support budget follow-ups and cost assessments
Drive improvement initiatives based on analytical insights
What We're Looking For
2-4 years of relevant experience as a Business Analyst or similar analytical role
Strong business acumen with the ability to connect data to operational impact
Advanced Excel skills
Strong Power BI experience (report development and data modeling)
Structured, self-driven, and solution-oriented mindset
Strong communication skills and ability to present insights clearly
Bonus Experience
Stock management or overstock processes
Sustainability or ESPR reporting
