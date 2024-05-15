Business Analyst to big bank in Stockholm!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an individual with experience from the finance industry who is ready to take on this exciting role! As a Business Analyst, you will play a key role in analyzing data and presenting improvement suggestions to stakeholders. Welcome with your application - selection is ongoing!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Business Analyst, you will work with analyzing and presenting data within the finance sector. You will be tasked with exploring, analyzing, and structuring data, as well as providing insights and analysis recommendations based on your findings. You will present your analyses to senior stakeholders and assist with change proposals. The role also involves implementing and testing solutions.
You will be part of an experienced team of 9 people located in Sweden, Finland, and Poland. This is a consulting assignment through Academic Work starting immediately until the end of December.
You are offered
• Become part of a large international company at the forefront of technology.
• The opportunity to develop and increase your expertise in banking and finance.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your future career.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Analyze data and error messages according to instructions.
• Identify potential improvements/optimizations and test new solutions.
• Create high-quality analyses and presentation materials for stakeholders.
• Act as the link between tech and business with the aim of translating requirements to create new solutions.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Minimum 2 years of experience in a similar role within the banking/finance industry, for example, Business Analyst or Credit Analyst.
• Relevant academic education or equivalent work experience.
• Very good English skills in both speech and writing.
• Good communication and stakeholder management skills.
• Good SQL skills.
• Good Excel skills.
• Swedish citizenship or a valid work permit to start the position immediately.
It is meritorious if you have:
• Knowledge of Basel 3, SAS, R, or Python.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
• Business-oriented
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15104476". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8681152