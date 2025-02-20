Business analyst to automotive company in Södertälje
2025-02-20
Are you passionate about optimizing supply chains and developing digital solutions? Join a team that thrives on innovation, and help shape the future of logistics!
We are looking for a Supply Chain Developer who is eager to bring their technical expertise and creative problem-solving skills to a forward-thinking company. In this role, you'll have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies to enhance supply chain processes, improve efficiency, and contribute to the digital transformation of a growing organization.
About the RoleAs a Supply Chain Developer, you will play a key role in optimizing and transforming the company's supply chain operations. Your main responsibility will be developing and implementing solutions that enhance logistics strategies and ensure smooth processes from end to end. You'll be working with a team of professionals to streamline operations, integrate digital systems, and automate workflows. Your work will directly impact the overall efficiency and sustainability of the organization's supply chain.
Your day-to-day tasks will include:
• Developing and implementing innovative solutions for logistics and supply chain management.
• Integrating data from different sources to improve decision-making processes.
• Designing and optimizing supply chain strategies to meet the company's goals.
• Working with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for automation and process improvement.
• Utilizing tools like PowerBI to analyze data and present actionable insights.
We Are Looking for You With
We are looking for a driven and innovative individual who is passionate about supply chain management and technology. You should have the following qualifications:
• Education: Bachelor's degree in Industrial Economy, Computer Science, or a related field.
• Technical skills:
• Proficiency in Java, Python, and SQL.
• Experience with PowerBI for data visualization and reporting.
• Knowledge of PowerApps (a plus).
• Familiarity with RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and Machine Learning (LLM) is a merit.
• Experience:
• At least 1 year of experience in a role such as Business Analyst, Project Manager, Product Owner, or Supply Chain Developer.
• Familiarity with logistics and supply chain operations is a plus.
• Languages: Fluent in English (both written and spoken). Knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
Personal Attributes and Behaviors
We are looking for someone who thrives in a dynamic environment and can adapt to changes as they come. Key personal attributes include:
• Curiosity: A strong desire to learn and continuously improve.
• Social Flexibility: Ability to adapt to new situations and shift priorities when necessary.
• Strong Prioritization Skills: Able to efficiently manage multiple tasks and focus on what's most important at any given time.
You Are Offered
• Competitive Salary and benefits package.
• Health and wellness allowance to promote a healthy work-life balance.
• Flexible working hours to support work-life harmony.
• Opportunity to grow and develop in a forward-thinking and supportive environment.
About Our ClientOur client is a global leader in the logistics and supply chain industry, known for its commitment to innovation and sustainability. The company fosters a collaborative and dynamic work environment where every team member is empowered to contribute to the company's success. Joining this team means becoming part of a forward-thinking organization that invests in both its employees and cutting-edge technologies.
About Framtiden AB
At Framtiden, we specialize in both staffing and recruitment. We aim to make a difference in people's lives by helping them find the right job and the right colleagues. We are experts in recruiting the right talent for the right company. Framtiden operates in seven locations across Sweden, as well as in Oslo.
For this position, you will initially be employed by Framtiden and, after a certain period, there is the opportunity to transition into a direct employment relationship with the client company.
Recruitment Process
The recruitment process consists of the following steps:
• Initial interviews.
• Reference checks.
• Final interview with the client.
Terms and Conditions
Employment Type: Full-time, with the possibility to transition into a permanent role with the client after the initial period.
Location: Flexible location with the option for remote work.
Benefits: Health and wellness allowance, flexible working hours, and more.
If you're ready to take your career to the next level and make a significant impact in the field of supply chain development, apply now! Join a team where your contributions matter and your growth is supported.
