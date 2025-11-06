Business Analyst (Tech Finance Management) to global retail company
Digitalenta AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-11-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Gotland
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Join an exciting transformation journey within the fashion retail industry! We're looking for a seasoned Business Analyst to contribute to a high-impact Technology Financial Management (TFM) initiative. This assignment, based in Stockholm, will run from January 11 to June 30, 2026, offering the opportunity to work at the intersection of finance, technology, and strategy.
About the Role:
You'll support a cross-functional project team within the Finance & Controlling area of the tech organization. Your role will center around strengthening the implementation of the IT Financial Management Tool (IFTM) Apptio and driving adoption of the Technology Business Management (TBM) framework. Reporting to the project leadership, you will contribute to both strategic planning and hands-on execution.
Responsibilities:
Support the strategic rollout of the ITFM tool by contributing to roadmap planning and implementation activities
Facilitate workshops with stakeholders across tech and finance functions
Analyze financial and operational data in collaboration with financial controllers
Drive change management initiatives to support adoption of TBM practices
Coordinate with multiple stakeholders to gather requirements and align expectations
Translate business needs into actionable analysis and documentation
Track and report on project progress, identifying and addressing roadblocks
Support communications and stakeholder engagement throughout the project lifecycle
About you:
You are a senior business analyst with a strong foundation in Technology Financial Management and a solid grasp of how finance and tech intersect in large organizations. Your experience enables you to connect the dots between tools, data, and stakeholder needs, while facilitating alignment across teams. You thrive in transformation settings and bring both analytical structure and interpersonal agility to the table.
Experience and Skills
Minimum 5 years of experience as a Business Analyst/Controller within tech finance management
Meriting: Proven experience in Technology Financial Management (TFM) or ITFM tool implementations
Skilled in workshop facilitation and cross-functional collaboration
Demonstrated success in change management and stakeholder alignment
Strong skills in financial data analysis, preferably in cooperation with controllers
Meriting: Proven experience in Technology Financial Management (TFM) or ITFM tool implementations
Meriting: Experience with the Apptio platform or Technology Business Management (TBM) framework
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486)
Artillerigatan 6 (visa karta
)
114 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9591726