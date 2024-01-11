Business Analyst in Digital Core for our client in Gothenburg
2024-01-11
In this role as a Business Analyst within Digital Core you will work for our client in the automotive industry. You will join a team that is focused on improving the management of tasks, teamwork, and planning through the use of digital tools and solutions. They utilize various technologies and platforms to achieve their goals, and work with stakeholders from both within the organization and external partners. Their responsibilities include overseeing collaboration tools like Jira (VIRA), Confluence, and Planisware.
The cluster is made up of 5 distinct products. Within this cluster, product owners, solution architects, and teams collaborate using agile methods to provide value to the products that are in line with the architectural plan.
As a Business Analyst, your role will be to facilitate the success of a product by bridging the gap between various stakeholders. This involves gaining a clear understanding of customer requirements and preferences, and assisting in the process of refining the backlog based on the priorities set by the Product Owner and the team. You will be responsible for ensuring that work is done in a practical manner, with a strong emphasis on achieving business goals and providing users with a great experience.
Additionally, you will assist the product owner in the initial phase of investigating the new features suggested by stakeholders or architects. This involves examining and breaking down the business requirements, including evaluating the impact and dependencies. To accomplish this, you will collaborate closely with the product owner and the team to ensure the product's development aligns with the team's goals and the architect's plans. Essentially, your role is to ensure that the capabilities are thoroughly understood before they are prepared for the next stage of development.
Having technical knowledge and practical experience with various tools is highly advantageous for this position.
Requirements, knowledge & skills
• Having an agile mindset, using Scrum methodologies, and effectively documenting epics, features, and stories.
• Identifying activities that add value in alignment with a vision.
• Demonstrating servant leadership in challenging scenarios to achieve overall success and positive outcomes.
• Analytical Skills - The capacity to organize and present information in a logical and educational manner.
• Critical thinking and problem-solving - The ability to assess and analyze a situation from various viewpoints, ensuring that all parties comprehend it, and then collaboratively establish a foundation for making informed decisions.
• Having the skill to comprehend the requirements of customers or end users and translate them into tasks for the team to complete.
• Knowledge of the UX process and understanding user journeys is vital.
• Being able to determine the worth of the product area and the value streams related to it.
• Possessing skills in working together, guiding discussions, and assigning tasks to involve stakeholders and team members in taking ownership and achieving outcomes.
• Proficient in using the following tools: Atlassian Jira, Atlassian Confluence and Planisware.
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Meritorious
Having experience in managing and securing information, as well as knowledge of cybersecurity, is advantageous.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 2024-01-22
End of the assignment: 2024-06-30
Deadline: 2024-01-19
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits across multiple industries in the Swedish job market.
