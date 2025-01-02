Business Analyst - Parts and Services, Sales & Marketing
2025-01-02
Parts and Service Sales within Sales & Marketing play a crucial role in the shift towards sustainable transport and our success will also be a foundation for Scania to succeed with the transformation.
Who we are
Business Development & Support aim to create a structured, professional, and forward-leaning organization based on the Scania Way of working. The team is managing a wide scope of areas, supporting and developing our insights on the Service business as well as creating good platforms for designing strategies for success. We are a team of Business Support Managers and Business Developers that work closely together and support each other to achieve our common goals.
What you will do
Scania Sales and Marketing aims to increase the global Service sales significantly in the upcoming years. In order to reach our ambition level and as contributions to achieve our goal, Service Acceleration was developed.
Service Acceleration is one of the initiatives within Parts and Services to accelerate and optimise Scania's business performance through excellent business understanding as well as strategy design and execution. Additionally, to capture the holistic view together with the markets and find untapped business potential within the existing service portfolio. By studying, identify our gaps, connecting different data sources and investigate diverse ways of fulfilling the customer needs it will create a deeper understanding of the current situation. Therefore, Service Acceleration has proven to be a successful way of capturing more potential and growing the business.
As Business Analyst - Service acceleration you 'll take lead in the project and run it on defined markets. Your main task will be to coordinate, follow-up and assure the projects timeline is followed.
Your Profile
You are a problem-solving team player and enjoy working in a fast-moving, result-oriented, cross-functional and truly international environment. You are self-driven, take own initiative, have a dare-to-try approach and eager to find new ways to solve problems. You actively contribute to building team spirit and enjoy working in a diverse and inclusive way. You are able to work under pressure, have effective time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.
Furthermore, you have:
A University degree, or equivalent, in business administration or engineering or similar knowledge through work experience.
You have a good understanding of Scania's retail operations and the Service business.
A solid commercial interest and a good understanding of customer operations.
You have excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills.
You have excellent analytical skills
You speak and write English with high proficiency (other languages are a merit).
What we offer
We offer you a fun and challenging work environment. We are a diverse team with broad experiences and like to work in an open atmosphere.
Application
At Parts and Services we celebrate difference and care deeply about diversity and inclusion - if you do not match all the requirements, please demonstrate in your motivational letter how your passion, attitude and interest in the success of Scania's customers might compensate for this.
