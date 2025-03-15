Business Analyst - Infor M3 & Food P2P, Supply Chain Development
2025-03-15
Do you want to furnish the future with innovative solutions?
With us, you can feel at home in your work while sharing that feeling with millions of people around the world. We encourage you to stand up for yourself and others, creating an environment where everyone feels welcome. We invite you to open new doors, discover new tech possibilities, embrace mistakes, and grow from them. As our Business Analyst - Infor M3 & Food P2P, you'll have many opportunities to try things you've never done before.
Your new job
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
The IKEA Food business have been on a transformation journey for many years to be more integrated into the overall IKEA business, organization and Way of working. On this journey we're doing some amazing things in IKEA Supply chain; therefore, we need amazing people to join us on our journey! To strengthen our organization in a long-term perspective, within the areas of Supply Chain Planning, we are now looking for a business analyst.
As the Business Analyst you will work towards the Procure to Pay -P2P/Inbound processes and Need & Supply planning area with:
• Identifying, analyzing and challenging processes as well as solution improvements
• Document functional business requirements
• Support the quality assurance process by validating Test Cases and support test activities
• Creating training materials and delivery of training as well as creating solution and process documentation
What we'd like you to bring to the table
We expect you to have a solid experience in Infor M3 and good knowledge of how to work with M3 process and technical development, preferably in a large-scale business. You have a strong personal leadership, are curious and great in building relationships with end users, business stakeholders and other related product and platform teams. As a person you are appreciated for collaborative spirit and how you lead with strong focus on both process, platform and people.
To be successful in the position as Business Analys we believe that you have:
• Deep knowledge in the Infor M3 and related programs that support the business planning processes such as Supply Chain Planning and its connection to master data, warehouse management, Shipping & Distribution and Financial management.
• Experience from different Supply chain planning methods and fulfilment models and how it 's supported by M3.
• Experience in business analysis and the requirements process.
• Good communication skills in both written and spoken English.
• Structured and have strong analytical skills.
To really enjoy yourself as a business analyst we hope that you are results driven and enjoy taking leadership. If you on top of this know how to coordinate, facilitate, plan and manage workshops and activities we really want to talk to you!
Company Description
Inter IKEA Group brings together three core businesses: Franchise, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA offer and make it more accessible for the many people. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.
Additional information
We look forward to receiving your cover letter and application in English. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. This position can be based in Älmhult, Malmö and Pratteln.
We regret that we are unable to handle applications made by e-mail. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, but no later than 2 Apr. 2025. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist Katie Pettersson at katie.pettersson1@inter.ikea.com
.
