Breakfast, Room Service & Minibar Manager - Sheraton Stockholm
2025-04-03
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.
We are now looking for a passionate F&B leader to manage our operations in the departments of breakfast, room service and minibar.
For this role, we are looking for someone who is responsible, flexible and enjoys problem solving. You are an unpretentious team player who has a passion for service to exceed our guests' expectations.
As Breakfast, Room Service & Minibar Manager, you will run one of the most important parts of the guest experience and you will be the key person in ensuring that we deliver outstanding customer service. The role involves identifying areas for improvement, implementing strategic solutions and collaborating with various departments to ensure guests receive a first-class experience at all times.
Main responsibilities:
* Take a leading role in planning, organizing and managing your operations on a daily basis.
* Supervise and assist in the service of quality food & beverage products to customers in the breakfast/lunch operation.
* Ensure that the quality of the breakfast buffet is always kept to the highest standard.
* Ensure guest requests are fulfilled and problems solved in a timely manner.
* Ensure that the mini bar operation runs smoothly in terms of visual aspect, refilling and stock control.
* Ensure all VIP amenities are delivered on time and according to standard.
* Perform admin duties such as scheduling, ordering and inventory control as requested by senior management.
* Do employee performances reviews whenever required.
* Develop a structured training plan for all team members and assure product quality and service standards are being followed at all times.
* Assist other F&B outlets when required by covering shifts and supporting fellow managers.
* Optimize profitability and work toward the restaurant 's set financial results by delivering long- and short-term efficiency goals.
* Lead the team towards the set guest satisfaction goals by coaching, inspiring and motivating the staff toward guest-focused results.
* Lead the recruitment process of new team members for your department.
Qualifications:
* You have at least 3 years experience working in a similar position at a high-end restaurant and/or hotel where you had responsibility to lead a team.
* Ambitious and interested in working in a high-pace environment with great standards.
* Out-going personality who has the ability to communicate with ease and ensure our guests feel welcome.
* Structure and good organizational skills.
* Extensive knowledge of food and drinks.
* Experience with demand-driven scheduling.
* Knowledge within profitability optimization and cost control.
* Ability to work independently, pro-actively and with high professional ethics.
* You are passionate about service as well as have a genuine interest in food and beverage.
* Able to communicate verbally in Swedish and English, additional languages is a plus.
* Ability to motivate and inspire teams.
* Excellent problem-solving skills with a focus on guests' needs and expectations.
What We Offer:
* A permanent full-time position following the 6-month probation period and we adhere to collective bargaining agreements.
* Chance of being part of one of the biggest renovation and re-positioning projects in Stockholm's hotel scene.
* Great opportunities for career growth.
* A dynamic and inclusive work environment.
* Employee discounted rates at over 8,000 hotels worldwide.
Does this position sound interesting and like a good fit for you?
Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the final application deadline, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
Join our team and play a key role in creating memorable experiences for our guests!
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.
About Archer Hotel Management
Archer Hotel Management (AHM) is the operational arm of Archer Hotel Capital (AHC), committed to pioneering sustainable management of upscale and luxury hotels in Europe. AHM is dedicated to making a 'world of difference,' empowering teams to foster entrepreneurial cultures and deliver operational excellence. Our commitment includes achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and gaining third-party certification for sustainable practices. Ersättning
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Kontakt
Director of Operations & Concept Development
Nuno Almeida nuno.almeida@sheratonstockholm.com 070 282 36 99 Jobbnummer
