Brand Manager Fragrances & Tools to H&M Beauty Private Label
2024-12-04
Job Description
Do you want to be part of our new and disruptive global beauty destination & brand where your actions make a difference? Do you want to take on an exciting active hands-on role creating and building our beauty assortment? Then you might be our new Brand Manager!
As Brand Manager, you are accountable for the beauty segment/category from idea to customer. This includes setting the global brands strategy and developing the best product and assortment (OMNI), always with the customer in focus, in order to maximize growth and profitability, short and long-term.
In this role you will lead, coach and develop an ambitious and entrepreneurial team as well as being a crucial part of identifying and capturing business opportunities. You will set the brief for the sub brand/product and communicate the briefs main objectives in a clear and easy way to all stakeholders, always looking for constant improvements working agile to find the optimal way forward. You set the strategies for optimized buying together with Planner, Business Controller and Section Head and you are responsible to drive the product development together with our Production Offices. In addition to this you drive overall communication strategy and timeline towards stakeholders, secure the buying strategy, speed and production capacity.
Qualifications
Do you have a strong entrepreneurial spirit and dare to innovate and challenge status quo? Do you have a creative mindset but also a hands-on approach to get things done and leaderships skills to make people in cross-functional teams work towards a common goal? Would you say you have the ability to communicate vision and strategy, prioritize and take decisions? Do you on top of this have a great interest and solid background in beauty and wellness? Then we think that you will be a great fit for our ambitious team!
We are looking for you who have:
A university degree in Business Administration, Marketing or equivalent.
3-5 years' working experience of working as Brand Manager, leading a product development team
Experience within the Beauty industry
Proven track record of sales results, driving both growth and profit
Additional Information
This is a temporary contract, approx 1 year, located in the new H&M Beauty office at Jakobsbergsgatan in Stockholm city center.
Does this sound interesting? Please apply here (with CV and personal letter) as soon as possible, but no later than 16th of December. For internal candidates, please initiate a dialogue with your manager before applying.) If you are currently in a permanent employment with H&M you will keep your permanent employment even if you take on a temporary position for a limited time.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
Company Description
H&M BEAUTY is capturing the enormous potential of the beauty market by becoming the world's most fashionable beauty destination. On this journey, we have reimagined our makeup line, continuously elevating our private label assortment to include makeup, beauty tools, and fragrance. We focus on building a credible and complete beauty destination by complementing our in-house offerings with the latest external beauty brands, enabling our customers to complement their fashion looks with top beauty products.
