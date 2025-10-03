Bolagsjurist/Legal Counsel
Saab AB / Juristjobb / Linköping Visa alla juristjobb i Linköping
2025-10-03
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Saab Group Legal Affairs is looking for two (2) experienced Legal Counsels; one for Department Legal Aeronautics and one for Department Legal Dynamics.
Your Role
As a Legal Counsel within either of these Departments, you will work in an exciting, complex and global environment with challenging tasks and responsibilities. You will provide legal advice and strategic support on various matters, including:
*
Drafting, reviewing, and negotiating commercial contracts.
*
Participating in larger projects and campaigns, including bid preparation.
*
Handling a broad spectrum of legal areas such as commercial law, disputes, company law, intellectual property, competition law, public procurement, and ensuring compliance with regulations.
*
Providing legal guidance to senior business stakeholders across the respective Business Area, supporting them in making informed decisions.
You will collaborate closely with various business units and functions including commercial and business teams. This role also involves working on complex international projects and agreements, requiring a proactive and solution-oriented approach. The position will require occasional travel within Sweden and internationally to support business needs and projects.
You will join the Legal Aeronautics or Legal Dynamics team and report directly to the respective Business Area Head of Legal. You will be an integral part of a supportive and highly skilled team.
You will have your daily workplace in Linköping.
Legal Aeronautics and Legal Dynamics are part of Saab Group's Legal Affairs, which is led by the General Counsel. Group Legal Affairs is organized into different functions to cover Saab's different business areas, Ethics and Compliance, Corporate Export Compliance, Intellectual Property and more. Group Legal Affairs consists of around thirty legal professionals located across different sites in Sweden and abroad. This collaborative environment will allow you to work with diverse and complex legal challenges, both locally and globally.
Your Profile
We are looking for a driven person who thrives in an international and dynamic environment. You will play a key role in managing and overseeing the legal affairs within the respective Business Area, both independently and in collaboration with your team. You are expected to take responsibility for all legal matters within the Business Area while providing high-quality, practical, and business-focused legal advice.
We believe that you have:
Required skills:
*
A Swedish law degree.
*
Several years of experience working as in-house legal counsel in an international environment or as a commercial lawyer at a well-reputed major law firm.
*
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in Swedish and English.
Desired skills:
*
Solid experience in a broad range of relevant areas of commercial and procurement law.
*
Knowledge and experience from software/IP licensing.
*
International experience.
*
Experience from working with complex international agreements and M&A.
You should also have strong analytical skills, excellent judgment and a high level of integrity. As a person, you are cooperative, enjoy working with others, and have an outstanding ability to turn legal expertise into actionable, value-adding solutions for the business. You are also able to work independently and take ownership of your work, delivering results with a high degree of professionalism.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Your application may be in Swedish or English.
What you will be a part of:
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Saab's Business Area Aeronautics is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, such as Gripen, advanced aerostructures, the advanced trainer T-7 jointly developed with Boeing and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The Business Area has around 7,000 employees.
At Saab's Business Area Dynamics, all employees share the same mission: to create the conditions for a safer society. Whether it involves missile systems, camouflage solutions, support weapons, training systems, or field hospitals, by working with us you become part of our mission. We work in close collaboration to develop, manufacture, and maintain our world-leading products, systems, and solutions for customers all around the world. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_35837". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9540542