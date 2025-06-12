Biträdande universitetslektor vid Humanistiska & teologiska fakulteterna
We are looking for an up-and-coming researcher who wants to conduct pioneering research to take up a position as Assistant Professor at the Joint Faculties of Humanities and Theology, Lund University.
What we offer the successful candidate
Do you want to define the future research frontier of humanities or theology through research leadership based on pioneering basic research? If so, we offer you the opportunity of Assistant Professor at Lund University. We are looking for a very promising, academically young, researcher who can build and lead a research group within one of the following themes:
Analytic Philosophy or Cognitive Science (placed at the Department of Philosophy)
Advanced 3D visualization in Archaeology (placed at the Department of Archaeology and Ancient History)
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic studies (placed at the Centre for Theology and Religious Studies)
Digital Culture in Times of Crises (placed at the Department of Arts and Cultural Sciences)
Global History of Knowledge (placed at the Department of History)
Psycholinguistics, Neurolinguistics or Language Variation (placed at the Centre for Languages and Literature).
You will develop your qualifications as a researcher and teacher over a period of 4 years. During your fourth and final year, you may then apply for promotion to permanent employment as a senior lecturer, and - depending on your future development - eventually professor.
You will receive five weeks of training in teaching and learning in higher education and also get the opportunity to learn Swedish through the University's Swedish language courses for new international staff. For your move to Sweden, we offer you continuous support through our relocation services. If you are accompanied by family members, Lund's International Citizen Hub provides a gateway to Swedish society and your new community.
Sweden and Europe offer excellent opportunities to secure funding for pioneering research. As a Lund University employee, we will coach you in the art of grantsmanship.
At the turn of the year 2025/2026, Sweden's largest scientific funder, the Swedish Research Council, will announce attractive funding for Assistant Professors with an international background. Our ambition is for you to be nominated for this programme, as one of Lund University's candidates of excellence. Read more about the Swedish Research Council here.
Ready to shape the future of research? Find more reasons why Lund University and the HT Faculties is right for you here, and learn more about Working in Lund, Moving to Lund and Living in Lund.
Duties - what we expect from you
We want you to thrive at Lund University and be able to make the best of your time at the Joint Faculties of Humanities and Theology (HT-Faculties). As Assistant Professor, you are offered the opportunity to engage whole-heartedly with research questions you are passionate about. As the holder of this position, the majority of your time will be allocated for your own research in collaboration with strong research environments, research infrastructures and international platforms. The HT-Faculties provide unique support for research on AI, culture, cognition, languages, and learning. Continuously expanding its methodological expertise in e-scientific and digital materials, research tools and experimental methods for the Humanities, the HT-Faculties harbours several research infrastructures: Lund University Humanities Lab, Lund University Digital Archaeology Laboratory, LUCS Robotics Group, and more.
In addition to conducting research, during your time as Assistant Professor you will also develop your teaching expertise, outreach and collaboration skills, along with Swedish language proficiency. Throughout your employment, you are an active member of your Department and participant in its diverse work.
Qualifications for employment as an Assistant Professor
You hold a doctoral degree or have corresponding research expertise in one of the following subjects:
Archaeology and ancient history (for applications to Advanced 3D visualization in Archaeology
Systematic theology, Philosophy of Religion or Theological Ethics (for applications to Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic studies
Philosophy or Cognitive science (for applications to Analytic Philosophy or Cognitive science)
Digital culture (for applications to Digital Culture in Times of Crises)
History (for applications to Global History of Knowledge)
Languages or linguistics (for applications to Psycholinguistics, Neurolinguistics or Language Variation)
Applicants who hold a doctoral degree that has been obtained within the last 7 years from the application deadline, will be prioritized. If there are documented special grounds, such as parental leave, military service or illness, after graduating that have prevented you from working as a researcher after graduating, the doctoral degree in the subject can in such cases have been awarded earlier.
Requirements - what you must have in order to carry out duties
A good ability to initiate, develop and implement high-quality research
Good teaching ability
Recent and relevant experience from research outside Sweden
A project description for an innovative project within basic research in any of the abovementioned themes
Documented good leadership skills, e.g. through elected office assignments, leadership courses and assessed leadership skills
Good communication skills
Very good oral and written English language skills
Good motivation and the ability to learn new languages.
