Biträdande universitetslektor i humaniora/teologi med inriktning mot AI
2025-06-12
Lunds universitet grundades 1666 och rankas återkommande som ett av världens främsta lärosäten. Här finns omkring 47 000 studenter och mer än 8 800 medarbetare i Lund, Helsingborg och Malmö. Vi förenas i vår strävan att förstå, förklara och förbättra vår värld och människors villkor.
Lunds universitet välkomnar sökande med olika bakgrund och erfarenheter. Jämställdhet, lika villkor och mångfald är grundläggande principer för alla delar av vår verksamhet.
We are looking for an up-and-coming researcher who wants to conduct pioneering research to take up a position as Assistant Professor at the Joint Faculties of Humanities and Theology, Lund University.
What we offer the successful candidate
Do you want to define the future research frontier of humanities or theology with specialisation in AI through research leadership based on pioneering basic research? If so, we offer you the opportunity of Assistant Professor at Lund University. We are looking for a very promising, academically young, researcher who can build and lead a research group within one of the following themes:
Archaeology and Ancient History (placed at the Department of Archaeology and Ancient History)
Fashion Studies or Musicology (placed at the Department of Arts and Cultural Sciences)
European Studies (placed at the Centre for Languages and Literature)
Human Rights or East and Sout-East Asian Studies (placed at the Department of History)
Practical Philosophy, Theoretical Philosophy or Cognitive Science (placed at the Department of Philosophy)
Theology and Religious Studies (placed at the Centre for Theology and Religious Studies)
You will develop your qualifications as a researcher and teacher over a period of 4 years. During your fourth and final year, you may apply for promotion to permanent employment as a Senior lecturer, and - depending on your future development - eventually Professor.
You will receive five weeks of training in teaching and learning in higher education and also get the opportunity to learn Swedish through the University's Swedish language courses for new international staff. For your move to Sweden, we offer you continuous support through our relocation services. If you are accompanied by family members, Lund's International Citizen Hub provides a gateway to Swedish society and your new community.
Sweden and Europe offer excellent opportunities to secure funding for pioneering research. As a Lund University employee, we will coach you in the art of grantsmanship.
At the turn of the year 2025/2026, the Swedish Research Council, Sweden's largest scientific funder, will announce attractive funding for assistant professors with an international background. Our ambition is for you to be nominated for this programme, as one of Lund University's candidates of excellence. Read more about the Swedish Research Council here.
Ready to shape the future of research? Find more reasons why Lund University and the HT Faculties is right for you here, and learn more about Working in Lund, Moving to Lund and Living in Lund.
Duties - what we expect from you
We want you to thrive at Lund University and be able to make the best of your time at the Joint Faculties of Humanities and Theology (HT-faculties). As Assistant Professor, you are offered the opportunity to engage whole-heartedly with research questions you are passionate about. As the holder of this position, the majority of your time will be allocated for your own research in collaboration with strong research environments, research infrastructures and international platforms. The HT Faculties provide unique support for research on AI, culture, cognition, languages, and learning. Continuously expanding its methodological expertise in e-scientific and digital materials, research tools and experimental methods for the Humanities, the HT-Faculties harbours several research infrastructures: Lund University Humanities Lab, Lund University Digital Archaeology Laboratory, LUCS Robotics Group, and more.
In addition to conducting research, during your time as Assistant Professor you will also develop your teaching expertise, outreach and collaboration skills, along with Swedish language proficiency. Throughout your employment, you are an active member of your Department and participant in its diverse work.
Qualifications for employment as an Assistant Professor
You hold a doctoral degree or have corresponding research expertise in the relevant subject.
Applicants who hold a doctoral degree that has been obtained within the last 7 years from the application deadline, will be prioritized. If there are documented special grounds, such as parental leave, military service or illness, that have prevented you from working as a researcher after graduating, the doctoral degree in the subject can in such cases have been awarded earlier.
Requirements - what you must have in order to carry out duties
A good ability to initiate, develop and implement high-quality research
Good teaching ability
Recent and relevant experience from research outside Sweden
A project description for an innovative project within basic research in any of the abovementioned themes
Documented good leadership skills, e.g. through elected office assignments, leadership courses and assessed leadership skills
Good communication skills
Very good oral and written English language skills
Good motivation and the ability to learn new languages
You have not received any renumeration or grant from Swedish employers or funding bodies from 31 December 2021 onwards.
Om Humanistiska och teologiska fakulteterna
Humanistiska och teologiska fakulteterna har åtta institutioner och bedriver en stor och varierad verksamhet inom forskning och utbildning. Vi har ca 700 anställda och ca 4 000 helårsstudenter.
Om Kansliet för humaniora och teologi
Kansliet ger service till HT-fakulteternas gemensamma ledningsorgan och universitetets centrala ledning. En viktig uppgift är vidare att stödja och samordna fakulteternas institutioner i den decentraliserade administrationsstruktur som finns vid Lunds universitet. Kansliet fungerar också som en kunskapsbank och en rådgivande konsultinstans ifråga om relevanta lagar, förordningar och regelsystem.
