Biopharmaceutical Scientist / Post-doc in Inhaled Drug Delivery
2023-05-24
Would you like to make use your scientific expertise and skills to guide inhaled drug product design and development strategies? Join us at AstraZeneca, a place built on innovation and creativity.
We are now looking for a talented and motivated Biopharmaceutics Scientist / post-doc with a background in pharmaceutics, analytical chemistry, biomedicine or biomedical engineering for an exciting 2-year research projects in the Inhalation Product Development unit in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do
The project is a collaboration with the University of Louvain on studying the fate of novel inhaled protein therapeutics in the lung. You will work in a project team on studying how different formulation approaches can be used to avoid clearance mechanism in the lung, aiming to develop concepts for improved inhaled therapies for patients suffering from respiratory disease, and reaching other patient groups that benefit from systemic delivery of non-small molecules via the lung. The work will involve a range of in vitro experimental approaches including protein labelling, manufacture of experimental inhaled formulations, bio-relevant in vitro characterization including microscopic techniques and support to in vivo studies with delivery aspects. The work should result in a scientific publications.
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company where we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. We are proud to be a great place to work and have a culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. We empower our colleagues to express diverse perspectives and at the same time feel valued, respected and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
Pharmaceutical Technology & Development (PT&D) is a global function tasked with design, development, commercialization and support of AstraZeneca's medicines and reports to the EVP of Operations. Inhalation Product Development (IPD) in Gothenburg sits within PT&D and is responsible for the development of inhalation products including combinations. Inhalation Product Development delivers the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, formulation and manufacturing the final drug product.
The role is a 2-year fixed term contract. For a successful candidate with PhD, the role will be regarded as a post-doc position.
Minimum Requirements
* MSc degree in a relevant discipline (such as biomedical engineering, pharmaceutics, biomedicine, analytical chemistry).
* Minimally 2 years of lab-based work experience in a relevant field (see above).
* Strong verbal and written communication skills.
* Ability and inclination to work collaboratively in a team.
* Documented independence in problem solving.
Preferred Requirements
* Track record of preparing scientific publications and presentations.
* Previous experience with aerosol delivery and characterisation.
* Previous experience of protein analysis (SEC, MFI, DLS, PAGE etc).
* Previous experience with microscopic techniques.
* Previous experience with image analysis.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we 're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and fuel your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients, and society.
Our Gothenburg site is one of AstraZeneca's three strategic science centers. The site is home to over 2,500 employees, from 50 different nationalities. Gothenburg includes the complete range of functions, and as such offers plenty of development opportunities for a wide range of professionals. Our science teams in Gothenburg collaborate with academic and industry partners in Sweden and globally. And the site itself has been designed with collaboration in mind. From the Coffee Lab to exercise areas, we've built a series of environments where innovation can happen.
We offer competitive salaries and excellent benefits, such as extra paid Holiday, Private Medical Benefit, on-site Work Out and much, much more.
So, what's next!
If you're inspired by the possibilities of science to make a difference and ready to discover what you can do - join us! We welcome your application no later than June 7th, 2023.
Screening of applications will be done during the application period.
Where can I find out more?
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
