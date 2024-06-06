BI Developer
About Bright
We are a growing B2B SaaS company that provides a white-label platform for electricity trading and grid providers, enabling them to offer their end customers the digital utility experience they demand. Our innovative platform has already won over 50+ customers across the Nordic region, and we're continuing to expand into new markets in Europe. At Bright, we're proud of what we as a team have accomplished so far, but we're even more excited about what's yet to come. We're committed to revolutionizing the energy industry and making a real impact on the world.
About the team
Join us as the first member of our Data & Analytics team, where you'll build on the solid groundwork laid by our consultants. Working alongside our 16-person engineering and product organization, you'll play a key role in expanding Bright's data capabilities. Armed with our tech stack - BigQuery, dbt, Avo, Y42, GA4, and Looker Studio - you'll have the tools to drive real change in our daily operations.
About the role
As a Business Intelligence Developer at Bright, you'll be crucial in translating data into insights that drive strategic decisions. Collaborating closely with business stakeholders, you'll design and develop BI solutions that empower our team to make informed choices. From crafting interactive dashboards to optimizing ETL and ELT processes, your work will directly impact our success.
Key Responsibilities
Partner with business stakeholders to understand their needs and translate them into technical solutions.
Design and develop data models, visualizations, and interactive reports that provide actionable insights.
Optimize BI solutions for efficiency, scalability, and user experience, ensuring data accuracy and integrity.
About you
You bring an analytical mindset, problem-solving abilities, and clear communication. Collaboration is key to your approach; you thrive in team settings, sharing ideas, and tackling challenges together. You have an ownership mentality; you're proactive, seizing opportunities to make a real impact and drive results that matter. You have a growth mindset; you're hungry for knowledge and you see challenges as opportunities for growth and innovation.
To thrive in this role, we also look for the following:
Bachelor's degree in computer science, information systems, business administration, or related field.
Proficiency in BI tools and cloud data warehouses such as those part of our tech stack
Strong SQL skills for data querying, manipulation, and analysis.
Experience with data modeling and dimensional modeling concepts.
Familiarity with ETL and ELT processes and performance optimization techniques.
It's more than just a job
At Bright, you will be joining an innovative, close-knit team with an ambitious mindset. Our goal is to disrupt energy usage and help end customers change their habits and take advantage of renewable energy when it is extracted instead of losing it. You will be part of something significant that both transforms the energy business and contributes to a greener, more sustainable society.
If you think it'd be exciting to disrupt the energy industry, build the energy app of the future, and work with incredible people, please hit that apply button!
