Betongarbetare i Stockholm

Sb Stomme AB / Betongarbetarjobb / Norrköping
2024-07-03


If you are a foreman with experience in concreting and assembly work join our projects in Stockholm!
We expect from you:
Ability to lead a team and construction works
Experience in the construction of concrete structures and the ability to read drawings
Knowledge of English and Latvian or Russian languages
Work permit for non-EU citizens
Driver's license
Ability to work in a team
Positive attitude and sense of responsibility

We offer:
Gross salary from 230 SEK/h
Transport compensation
Positive work environment and team
Growth opportunities

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-29
Phone, email
E-post: info@sbstomme.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sb Stomme AB (org.nr 556977-3137)
Albrektsvägen 75 (visa karta)
603 66  NORRKÖPING

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Kontakt
Martins Rullis
info@sbstomme.se
0769147107

Jobbnummer
8784739

