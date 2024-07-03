Betongarbetare i Stockholm
2024-07-03
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sb Stomme AB i Norrköping
If you are a foreman with experience in concreting and assembly work join our projects in Stockholm!
We expect from you:
Ability to lead a team and construction works
Experience in the construction of concrete structures and the ability to read drawings
Knowledge of English and Latvian or Russian languages
Work permit for non-EU citizens
Driver's license
Ability to work in a team
Positive attitude and sense of responsibility
We offer:
Gross salary from 230 SEK/h
Transport compensation
Positive work environment and team
Growth opportunities Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-29
Phone, email
E-post: info@sbstomme.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sb Stomme AB
(org.nr 556977-3137)
Albrektsvägen 75 (visa karta
)
603 66 NORRKÖPING Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Martins Rullis info@sbstomme.se 0769147107 Jobbnummer
8784739