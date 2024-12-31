Beredare inom Lokalnät till Nässjö eller Högsby
Company description
Vattenfall Services Nordic AB builds, maintains and develops energy solutions for energy and electricity facilities. We develop Sweden's energy infrastructure to create a sustainable future where we find new innovations that contribute to a fossil-free society. We work with many different customers and suppliers that involve large investments for the energy transition. With us, you work in a socially important business and make sure everything works.
Together we create Sweden's safest workplace!
About the role
Do you want to become an important part of the energy transition? Vattenfall Services is Sweden's leading contracting company in the energy and power sector and we develop Sweden's energy infrastructure! With us, you work in a future industry with a strong focus on a sustainable future. We need more energy heroes and now we are looking for Preparers who want to join the journey towards a fossil-free life! is that you Together we make a difference, for the whole society.
What does a Preparer do with us? The role includes technical solutions, landowner contacts, network calculations, financial calculations, contacts with customers and authorities, material orders, documentation and follow-up. Here you are expected to actively participate and take your own initiative in the work of continuing to develop the business.
Our customers are in energy and network companies, industries, infrastructure companies, property companies and contracting companies. The position means that you will design electricity distribution networks, both new construction and maintenance projects on overhead line networks, underground cable networks and in network stations.
Requirements specification
To thrive as a Preparer, you are required to be an enterprising and open person who finds it easy to build new relationships and collaborate. We offer responsible work in a results-oriented business, a high spirit of service is important and you are a person who sees opportunities instead of problems. Your way of working is characterized by structure and order.
We know that you will develop together with us. But we would like to see that you already have:
An electrical technical education or equivalent work experience
Experience of working with overhead lines, underground cable networks and grid stations in a role as preparer and/or leading distribution electrician is advantageous
It is also advantageous if you have project design knowledge, experience with EBR, contract management, contract law, calculation and tender work
As the preparations are carried out in a computer environment, it is important that you have computer skills and can handle the most common software.
You are fluent in Swedish and English in speech and writing.
Driving license B is a requirement, travel in the service will be common.
In your role, you are expected to actively contribute to us creating Sweden's safest workplace together. Safety always comes first within Vattenfall Services!
Additional information
We offer
After several decades in the energy industry, we know that our employees are our most important and valuable asset. Therefore, we offer you a varied working day with great opportunities for personal and professional development. We are a large and safe employer that still feels familiar, where the safety, well-being and cooperation of employees are important parts of our company culture!
At Vattenfall Services, you can make a difference and together we take responsibility for a sustainable energy transition, together we give power to a fossil-free life.
Are you curious about your future colleagues? Read more here: Your colleagues - Vattenfall SE
Curious to follow our everyday life? Follow us on social media!
Linkedin - Vattenfall Services Nordic AB
Instagram - Vattenfall Services
Location Nässjö or Högsby. Enter the desired location in your application!
Contact
If you want to know more about the position, contact responsible recruiting manager Antoinette Savhammar, 070 743 49 17. For more information about the recruitment process itself, contact responsible recruiter Mays Al-Musfi, 070 267 94 57.
Union representatives for this service are Alma Svensson Unionen, Johan Larsson (Hallsberg) SEKO, Torbjörn Blom Academics and Magnus Tjergefors Leaders. You can reach everyone via Vattenfall's switchboard, tel. 08-739 50 00.
A warm welcome with your application no later than January 26, 2025! You apply for the position by attaching a CV and answering the selection questions. You do not need to attach a personal letter! We do not accept applications that come via email!
Due to the Christmas holiday, the response time may take longer! Selection and interviews take place during V. 5-7!
Vattenfall is part of Sweden's critical infrastructure, thus many of our services are security classified. If this position is security classified, a security check will be carried out before employment, in accordance with the Security Protection Act. In addition to security checks, drug tests are carried out.
As the safety of Vattenfall and its employees is crucial, we will conduct a "pre-employment screening" before each employment. These controls are based on your role that you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
We are convinced that diversity contributes to building a more profitable and appealing company and strive to be good role models when it comes to diversity. Vattenfall works actively to ensure that all employees have the same opportunities and rights regardless of age, ethnic or cultural background, gender identity and gender expression, religion/belief, sexual orientation or disability. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
571 31 NÄSSJÖ Arbetsplats
Nässjö - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9083016