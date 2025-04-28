Beräkningsingenjör - strukturanalys och FEM, Stockholm
Fs Dynamics Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Solna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Solna
2025-04-28
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fs Dynamics Sweden AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Now we need even more FEA engineers to our team within structural analysis and FEA/FEM in Stockholm. Engineers with a few or many years of industrial experience are of greatest interest, but engineers with less experience, with a strong desire to learn, are also relevant to us, as we have varying assignments and tasks that cover all categories.
What we offer you
We select our colleagues carefully based on both technical competence and personal qualities. As an FEA engineer at FS Dynamics, you will be part of Sweden's leading FEA consultants where collaboration and development are of utmost importance. Assignments are carried out both at our office in Solna and on customer sites. Our customer base is diverse, and through assignments and collaboration with colleagues, you will have the opportunity to deepen and broaden your skills within a number of different industries, as well as within FEA. This provides a varied and inspiring work environment with the opportunity for personal growth in the role of a consultant.
Who are we looking for?
• At least 2 years of experience within FEA.
• An MSc or PhD degree in a relevant subject.
• Experience with Hyperworks, Ansa, Ansys, Abaqus, Nastran or LS Dyna are meriting.
• Experience with pressure vessel calculations are meriting.
• Fluency in English is essential, knowledge of Swedish is beneficial.
We highly value the ability to understand customer needs and address these using effective simulations, as well as the ability to communicate well with clients and colleagues in both Swedish and English.
About us
FS Dynamics is a focused and unique CAE consultancy company, primarily active within FEA and CFD. With over 150 CAE engineers in Sweden, Portugal, Finland, and Germany, we are the leading premium CAE consultancy firm in Northern Europe.
Application
Send your application to recruitment@fsdynamics.se
with the subject line "FEA engineer - Stockholm". We welcome all applicants with relevant experience regardless of background, ethnicity and gender. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-28
E-post: recruitment@fsdynamics.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Strukturanalys Stockholm". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fs Dynamics Sweden AB
(org.nr 556750-0847)
Gårdsvägen 10 (visa karta
)
169 70 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Fs Dynamics Sweden AB Kontakt
Group Manager
Lina Gustavsson lina.gustavsson@fsdynamics.se 076-880 71 60 Jobbnummer
9309135